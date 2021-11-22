ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-Wheat highest in almost 9 years on supply worry; soybeans, corn firm

Agriculture Online
 7 days ago

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose to their highest level in around nine years on Monday as shrinking supplies in top global exporters underpinned the market. Soybeans and corn also rose, gaining some spillover support from wheat. "There is problem in getting good-quality wheat," said one...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1%, new COVID-19 variant looms over market

CANBERRA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures jumped 1% on Monday amid a broad market rebound, though gains were checked by concerns about the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 1.3% at $8.51 a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Plant breeding advances may spark annual corn and soybean yield increases

Gil Hodges was in a slump. The Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman couldn’t buy a hit as his hitless streak in the 1952 World Series continued the following spring. Spurred on by Brooklyn fans, Hodges finally resumed hitting and never slumped in four more World Series appearances. His hitting slump, though,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises for sixth week in a row amid strong demand

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained last week for the sixth consecutive week amid strong export demand and an earlier rally in global benchmarks, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of December was $340 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $6 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $6 to $343 a tonne, while barley rose by $1 to $305 a tonne. Traders are focused on spot sales as rising state tax complicates forward contracts, IKAR said. Russian wheat exports are down by 35% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $80.8 per tonne this week. The tax is based on an indicative price of $315.5 per tonne. "Russia is slightly changing its export tax calculation approach," Sovecon said, adding that the updated system could narrow the lag between the actual market price and the indicative price index. "The contracts will be excluded from the price index calculation after their execution now. Earlier, they remained in the index calculation basis until the end of the shipment period set by an exporter while registering the contract," Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,300 roubles/t +75 rbls wheat, European part ($204.51) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 35,650 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 88,000 rbls/t +325 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,410/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,400/t unchanged oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,000 rbls/t -575 - white sugar, $643.4/t +$9.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 74.8133 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; editing by Ed Osmond)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Factors expected to drive the 2022 corn market

The number of factors expected to drive the 2022 corn market is already reading like a grocery list. In fact, when you ask someone to list the three factors that will most strongly influence the corn market in the new year, they have a hard time keeping it to just three or four or five.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rebounds on tightening supplies, strong demand

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 1% on Monday, bouncing back from the previous session's losses as tightening global supplies and strong demand buoyed the market. Corn rose for a fifth consecutive session while soybeans gained 1.3%. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 8-10 cents, wheat up 3-8 cents, corn down 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 8 cents per bushel * Technical bounce expected in wheat futures after two straight days of declines. Market underpinned by strong demand and concerns about shortage of high-protein supplies. * Bangladesh and Jordan both issued export tenders for wheat on Monday. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 3-1/4 cents higher at $8.43-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last up 8 cents at $8.77, and MGEX March spring wheat was 6-1/4 cents higher at $10.54-3/4. CORN - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Corn easing on profit taking after hitting its highest in nearly five months last week. * Losses kept in check by strong export demand for U.S. supplies. * High energy costs and a delayed harvest is making Ukrainian corn too expensive to export successfully in early 2022, a trader said on Monday. * March corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.89-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Strength in crude oil supports gains in soybean market. Some bargain buying expected after three straight days of declines. * Benchmark CBOT January soybeans struggled to hold support above their 10-day moving average. * January soybeans last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $12.61-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Ukraine's corn too expansive for export in early 2022 -trader

KYIV, Nov 29 (Reuters) - High energy costs and a delayed harvest is making Ukrainian corn too expensive to export successfully in early 2022, a trader said on Monday. "You can see a big picture, which shows that at current prices after the New Year, we have nowhere to sell corn," Tymur Shyshlov from Risoil Ukraine told the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Companies cautious on impact of Omicron coronavirus variant

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pandemic-weary corporations struggled to assess the impact of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, with industries from airlines to autos awaiting more details to help determine how it might affect their operations and profits. The World Health Organization warned on Monday the Omicron...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-New COVID variant scares markets, corn rebounds

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell Friday as news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa sent oil and equities markets lower, with moves exaggerated by low trade volume across the grain and oilseed commodities. Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans lost 13-3/4 cents, at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends lower as new coronavirus variant spooks markets

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended lower on Friday, pressured by broad-based selling in commodities over concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 13-3/4 cents lower at $12.52-3/4 a bushel. * The most-active contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 15. * Total weekly U.S. soybean export sales of 1.57 million tonnes were within analysts' estimates. * CBOT January soyoil ended down 1.82 cent at 58.88 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $1.50 lower at $349.40 per ton. (Reporting by Tom Polansek)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends lower on broad selling, MGEX wheat rises

CHICAGO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures closed lower on Friday as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked commodities markets, traders said. * Losses pulled CBOT wheat down from a nine-year high reached on Wednesday in the most-active contract . * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $8.57-1/2. The contract hit its lowest price since Nov. 17. * Most actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat closed down 8 cents at $8.69 a bushel. MGEX March spring wheat ended up 3-1/2 cents at $10.48-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX wheat rose and CBOT wheat trimmed losses amid ongoing concerns about tight global supplies of high-quality wheat, analysts said. * Weekly U.S. wheat export sales of 567,500 tonnes topped analysts' expectations for the 2021-22 marketing year. (Reporting by Tom Polansek;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

How shorter crops could give farming a longer life

Picture in your mind a tall, sprawling field of corn. Now shrink it down while maintaining the yield. This is just a glimpse of what the fields of the future – more resilient to climate change and extreme weather, and yet still able to provide the staple crops the world needs – could look like. Here’s why.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

One-day commodity diesel price decline greatest in more than 30 years

The decline in the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange Friday was historic. Oil and equity markets fell broadly on fears of the economic impact of the new coronavirus variant. And in the case of the ULSD market on CME, the most basic building block for determining the ultimate retail price of diesel, its decline was one of the largest in the history of the contract going back to 1980.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

Stocks fall sharply as new variant detected in South Africa spreading across globe; Dow loses 950 points

Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. The S&P 500 index […]
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Nutrient efficiency is on deck in agriculture

In 2019, Brandon Hunnicutt found a missing piece in the puzzle of nitrogen management. Hunnicutt farms with his father and brother on 2,400 acres of corn, soybeans, and popcorn located south of Grand Island, Nebraska. They have always had a goal to reduce nitrogen use and have tried the tools...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise 18% so far in 2021/22 to 24.8 mln T

KYIV, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 24.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 18% from 21 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 14.3 million tonnes of wheat, 4.9 million tonnes...
AGRICULTURE

