Antonio Gibson bounced back

Antonio Gibson may never forget the game he experienced Sunday at Carolina.

Gibson ran on the first two offensive plays, producing runs of four and three yards.

After a Carolina punt, Gibson gained 10 yards and two yards on two carries, placing the ball at the Carolina 13. On the very next play Gibson fumbled, Carolina recovered at the 10, and a promising drive had been wasted.

For Gibson, it was his fifth fumble of 2021 and his third lost fumble. Washington entered the game with a red zone TD percentage that was next to last at 31st in the NFL. Now Gibson had again fumbled, stopping a 64-yard drive, producing zero points.

What followed?

Washington’s third possession resulted in a 66-yard touchdown drive, including two rushes by J D McKissic and one each by Jaret Patterson and DeAndre Carter. Gibson had been replaced.

Patterson rushed again once on the fourth offensive possession; no Antonio Gibson sighting.

Four McKissic carries and three Patterson carries helped the WFT drive 71 yards to tie the game (14-14) with nine seconds remaining in the half.

Had Gibson been sent to the doghouse?

Yet on the first possession of the second, half, there was Gibson, called upon six times, totaling 42 rushing yards as Washington drove 66 yards, taking a 21-14 lead.

Three more Gibson carries for 24 yards on the following possession saw Gibson running hard.

For the day, Gibson had a first half of 19 yards on five carries and a lost fumble, resulting in his being benched. The second half saw Gibson get 14 carries for 76 yards, totaling 95 yards in 19 carries.

“He bounced back; you want that resilience,” said Coach Ron Rivera. “He is a young man that is going to get better and better the more he develops and grows. I wish he had not fumbled because it would have been a very good day for him. He had a good day though. He is an exciting young man to watch.”