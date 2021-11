Thanksgiving has gotten a bad rap. Too often it’s associated with too much food, too much alcohol and too little activity. It doesn’t have to be that way. “I love cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie as much as the next person,” says Dr. Aleah Gibson, a family physician with St. Elizabeth Physicians. “Working hard all year just to blow it all on one day is so discouraging. You can have great food with your family and even treat yourself to that pumpkin pie if you plan right and make a few simple changes. Talk to your family about holiday plans ahead of time. This way you can prepare for healthier choices to be available. Put some activity in your day and think about changing the Thanksgiving focus from food to family.”

FESTIVAL ・ 4 DAYS AGO