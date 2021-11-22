ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Hinchey bill would allow hemp as packaging source for cannabis products

Mid-Hudson News Network
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – State Senator Michelle Hinchey (D, Saugerties) would like industrial hemp to be used to package cannabis products, thus eliminate plastics. Hinchey notes hemp is biodegradable and...

midhudsonnews.com

marijuanamoment.net

New York Bill Would Encourage Marijuana Packaging Made From Hemp As A Sustainable Plastic Alternative

As New York prepares to launch retail marijuana sales, a state senator wants to ensure that cannabis products are sustainably packaged, and she’s introduced legislation to accomplish that by prioritizing hemp-based packaging. Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D) filed the bill earlier this month, making the case that hemp represents an environmentally...
Saugerties, NY
Saugerties, NY
