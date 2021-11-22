ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The impact of lockdown stress and loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health among university students in Germany

By Antonia M. Werner
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic led to a shutdown of universities in Germany. In a longitudinal design, we compared mental health (depression, anxiety, somatic complaints) of university students in Germany before (June to August 2019) and in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic (June 2020) and determined the impact of pandemic-related stress and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Deaths of people treated under the Mental Health Act rose during pandemic

The number of deaths of people being treated under the Mental Health Act in England rose during the coronavirus pandemic, estimates suggest. The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) findings come amid concerns over staff shortages in psychiatric units. Some 490 people died while detained under the act in the year to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Gabapentin and pregabalin in bipolar disorder, anxiety states, and insomnia: Systematic review, meta-analysis, and rationale

The gabapentinoids, gabapentin, and pregabalin, target the Î±2Î´ subunits of voltage-gated calcium channels. Initially licensed for pain and seizures, they have become widely prescribed drugs. Many of these uses are off-label for psychiatric indications, and there is increasing concern about their safety, so it is particularly important to have good evidence to justify this usage. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of the evidence for three of their common psychiatric uses: bipolar disorder, anxiety, and insomnia. Fifty-five double-blind randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and 15 open-label studies were identified. For bipolar disorder, four double-blind RCTs investigating gabapentin, and no double-blind RCTs investigating pregabalin, were identified. A quantitative synthesis could not be performed due to heterogeneity in the study population, design and outcome measures. Across the anxiety spectrum, a consistent but not universal effect in favour of gabapentinoids compared to placebo was seen (standardised mean difference [SMD] ranging between -2.25 and -0.25). Notably, pregabalin (SMD -0.55, 95% CI -0.92 to -0.18) and gabapentin (SMD -0.92, 95% CI -1.32 to -0.52) were more effective than placebo in reducing preoperative anxiety. In insomnia, results were inconclusive. We conclude that there is moderate evidence of the efficacy of gabapentinoids in anxiety states, but minimal evidence in bipolar disorder and insomnia and they should be used for these disorders only with strong justification. This recommendation applies despite the attractive pharmacological and genetic rationale for targeting voltage-gated calcium channels.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Psychological Stress#Ci
Bemidji Pioneer

Experts: Pandemic taking its toll on Minnesota students’ mental health

MINNEAPOLIS — It’s a cold, dark Friday night in north Minneapolis. Classes at Patrick Henry High School let out hours ago. But the school auditorium is filled with dozens of students. They’re crowded backstage and fumbling with the sound system for a technical rehearsal of “Night of the Living Dead” — a zombie drama they’ve chosen for their school play.
MINNESOTA STATE
dallassun.com

U.S. universities see sharp losses during COVID-19 pandemic: survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A survey released on Monday showed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign students studying at U.S. higher education institutions has sharply declined for the school year starting this fall, according to a U.S. broadcaster. The research conducted by the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Significant mental health impacts of the pandemic on nursing home staff

Findings from phase one of a research study exploring nursing home staff's mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic have unearthed significant impacts including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), low mood and suicidal thinking. The COWORKER Nursing Home Study involved researchers from St Patrick's Mental Health Services; Trinity College Dublin; the Royal...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
WOUB

University Students Still Coping with Impact of COVID

ATHENS, Ohio – From filling essential jobs in healthcare, to suddenly having to complete classes from their bedrooms, college students have faced challenges like never before. Alyssa Goodenow of Akron, worked in the high-pressure environment of a nursing home throughout the pandemic. “At the beginning I think everybody took it...
ATHENS, OH
miami.edu

Students, University leaders tackle mental health in third ‘Courageous Conversations’

Nearly 20 months into the pandemic, many of us are still coping with some anxiety. For some, it is fleeting. Yet, for others, the feelings are a prominent part of their lives. That is why for the third event in the “Courageous Conversations” series, hosted by the Office of the President and Student Government, University leaders met with students and faculty and staff members to delve into mental health and learn how the institution can better address this important aspect of campus life.
UNIVERSITY, FL
Nature.com

The impact of e-learning during COVID-19 pandemic on students' body aches in Palestine

Musculoskeletal pain is a major concern in our life due to its negative effects on our ability to perform daily functions. During COVID-19 pandemic, several countries switched their teaching programs into e-learning, where students spend long hour using electronic devices. The use of these devices was associated with several musculoskeletal complains among the students. The aim of this study is to evaluate the different body aches associated with e-learning on university students. The subjects of this study were students from An-Najah University in Palestine. 385 questionnaires were filled using Google forms questionnaire and all the subjects were using e-learning due to COVID-19 pandemic. Our study showed that a large percentage of participants used electronic devices for e-learning during the pandemic. The Duration of these devices use was correlated with duration and degree of pain, and associated with the difficulty in ability to perform several daily activities. Furthermore, most of the students used the sitting position with supine bent forward during the device usage. Thus,Â the university students that participated in this study had an increase in body aches during the e-learning process, and the aches duration and severity increases if the duration of electronic devices usage increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kjzz.org

Mental health hotline calls rose, changed during COVID-19 surges

The coronavirus pandemic has piled on new stressors even as safeguards like social distancing have removed customary supports. Research in the journal Nature suggest mental help hotlines can provide much-needed help and offer a societal barometer for unseen, psychological pressure changes. Anonymous data from 8 million calls in the U.S.,...
MENTAL HEALTH
cdc.gov

Impact of Hospital Strain on Excess Deaths During the COVID-19 Pandemic — United States, July 2020–July 2021

Geoffrey French, MA1; Mary Hulse, MPA1; Debbie Nguyen2; Katharine Sobotka2; Kaitlyn Webster, PhD2; Josh Corman1; Brago Aboagye-Nyame2; Marc Dion2; Moira Johnson2; Benjamin Zalinger, MA2; Maria Ewing2 (View author affiliations) Summary. What is already known about this topic?. COVID-19 surges have stressed hospital systems and negatively affected health care and public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healio.com

Stress level up, mood and physical activity down during COVID-19 lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic may have reduced overall mood and physical activity among study participants and increased their levels of self-reported stress, a speaker reported. According to results of the COVID-19 Health Evaluation and Cardiovascular Complications (CHECC) study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, the changes in mood, stress and physical activity during the pandemic lockdown in Michigan may also vary by age and race.
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Can the UK avoid lockdown? And the toll on nurses' mental health

Nine in every 10 musicians was surviving on less than £1,000 a month, with one-third still earning nothing even after restrictions on live events were lifted this summer, according to UK charity Help Musicians. The music industry is one of the last sectors to recover from the pandemic, it says, with its survey of 929 people in August suggesting 83% of professional musicians were unable to find regular work.
MENTAL HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Latinos in United States feeling impact of pandemic on mental, physical health

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental and physical health all Americans, but some groups and geographic areas have felt the impact more severely than others. The MRKT, a multicultural marketing and communications firm, and mitú InTell, its research division, recently surveyed 1,000 U.S. Hispanics across a number of demographic segments about their attitudes, perceptions and behaviors relative to the broader topic of health and wellness.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy