Association of tear fluid amyloid and tau levels with disease severity and neurodegeneration

By Marlies Gijs
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been increasing interest in finding non-invasive biomarkers for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). This observational study investigated AD-specific biomarkers in tear fluid. Tear fluid was collected from a total of 65 subjects, including 23 patients with subjective cognitive decline (SCD), 22 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI),...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Herpes virus found to promote chronic deterioration of the immune system

A research team at the University of Córdoba is studying the alterations that occur in the immune system's T lymphocytes with respect to age and in relation to the cytomegalovirus herpesvirus. T lymphocytes are the cells of the immune system in charge of fending off viruses and cellular alterations produced...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between Parkinson's disease and the faecal eukaryotic microbiota

Parkinson's disease (PD) is one of the most common neurodegenerative disease, and is so far not considered curable. PD patients suffer from several motor and non-motor symptoms, including gastrointestinal dysfunctions and alterations of the enteric nervous system. Constipation and additional intestinal affections can precede the classical motor symptoms by several years. Recently, we reported effects of PD and related medications on the faecal bacterial community of 34 German PD patients and 25 age-matched controls. Here, we used the same collective and analysed the V6 and V7 hypervariable region of PCR-amplified, eukaryotic 18S rRNA genes using an Illumina MiSeq platform. In all, 53% (18) of the PD samples and 72% (18) of the control samples yielded sufficient amplicons for downstream community analyses. The PD samples showed a significantly lower alpha and a different beta eukaryotic diversity than the controls. Most strikingly, we observed a significantly higher relative abundance of sequence affiliated with the Geotrichum genus in the PD samples (39.7%), when compared to the control samples (0.05%). In addition, we observed lower relative abundances of sequences affiliated with Aspergillus/Penicillium, Charophyta/Linum, unidentified Opisthokonta and three genera of minor abundant zooflagellates in the PD samples. Our data add knowledge to the small body of data about the eukaryotic microbiota of PD patients and suggest a potential association of certain gut eukaryotes and PD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease#Neurodegeneration#Lancet#Reproduction#Mci#Ab38#Ab40#Csf#Scd#Nts
Nature.com

Omeprazole suppresses aggressive cancer growth and metastasis in mice through promoting Snail degradation

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor that has recently been reported to exhibit anticancer activity against several types of cancer. However, the anticancer mechanisms of omeprazole remain elusive. Snail is an oncogenic zinc finger transcription factor; aberrant activation of Snail is associated with the occurrence and progression of cancer. In this study, we investigated whether Snail acted as a direct anticancer target of omeprazole. We showed that omeprazole displayed a high binding-affinity to recombinant Snail protein (Kd"‰="‰0.076"‰mM), suggesting that omeprazole directly and physically binds to the Snail protein. We further revealed that omeprazole disrupted CREB-binding protein (CBP)/p300-mediated Snail acetylation and then promoted Snail degradation through the ubiquitin"“proteasome pathway in HCT116 cells. Omeprazole treatment markedly suppressed Snail-driven epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in aggressive HCT116, SUM159, and 4T1 cancer cells in vitro and reduced EMT-associated tumor invasion and metastasis in cancer cell xenograft models. Omeprazole also inhibited tumor growth by limiting Snail-dependent cell cycle progression. Overall, this study, for the first time, identifies Snail as a target of omeprazole and reveals a novel mechanism underlying the therapeutic effects of omeprazole against cancer. This study strongly suggests that omeprazole may be an excellent auxiliary drug for treating patients with malignant tumors.
CANCER
Nature.com

A case report describing the immune response of an infant with congenital heart disease and severe COVID-19

Children with SARS-CoV-2 infection generally present with milder symptoms or are asymptomatic in comparison with adults, however severe disease occurs in a subset of children. To date, the immune correlates of severe COVID-19 in young children have been poorly characterised. Methods. We report the kinetics of immune responses in relation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

New Aducanumab Analyses Links Decreased Amyloid to Lower Tau

Aducanumab (Aduhelm), the only monoclonal antibody approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), removes amyloid from the brain and reduces soluble phosphorylated tau (p-tau), new research suggests. Importantly, new analyses of the phase 3 EMERGE and ENGAGE trials also linked the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detection of single nucleotide and copy number variants in the Fabry disease-associated GLA gene using nanopore sequencing

More than 900 variants have been described in the GLA gene. Some intronic variants and copy number variants in GLA can cause Fabry disease but will not be detected by classical Sanger sequence. We aimed to design and validate a method for sequencing the GLA gene using long-read Oxford Nanopore sequencing technology. Twelve Fabry patients were blindly analyzed, both by conventional Sanger sequence and by long-read sequencing of a 13Â kb PCR amplicon. We used minimap2 to align the long-read data and Nanopolish and Sniffles to call variants. All the variants detected by Sanger (including a deep intronic variant) were also detected by long-read sequencing. One patient had a deletion that was not detected by Sanger sequencing but was detected by the new technology. Our long-read sequencing-based method was able to detect missense variants and an exonic deletion, with the added advantage of intronic analysis. It can be used as an efficient and cost-effective tool for screening and diagnosing Fabry disease.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Locum Associate/Senior Editor, Nature Reviews Disease Primers

Locum Associate or Senior Editor (Maternity Leave cover) Nature Reviews Disease Primers (http://www.nature.com/nrdp) publishes commissioned overview articles—called Primers—each covering a disease or disorder. The Primers provide an authoritative, global perspective for the benefit of biomedical scientists, putting current clinical and translational challenges into context. The Associate/Senior Editor’s role is busy...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Discovery of a novel pseudo Î²-hairpin structure of N-truncated amyloid-Î² for use as a vaccine against Alzheimer's disease

One of the hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease (AD) are deposits of amyloid-beta (AÎ²) protein in amyloid plaques in the brain. The AÎ² peptide exists in several forms, including full-length AÎ²1-42 and AÎ²1-40 "“ and the N-truncated species, pyroglutamate AÎ²3-42 and AÎ²4-42, which appear to play a major role in neurodegeneration. We previously identified a murine antibody (TAP01), which binds specifically to soluble, non-plaque N-truncated AÎ² species. By solving crystal structures for TAP01 family antibodies bound to pyroglutamate AÎ²3-14, we identified a novel pseudo Î²-hairpin structure in the N-terminal region of AÎ² and show that this underpins its unique binding properties. We engineered a stabilised cyclic form of AÎ²1-14 (N-Truncated Amyloid Peptide AntibodieS; the 'TAPAS' vaccine) and showed that this adopts the same 3-dimensional conformation as the native sequence when bound to TAP01. Active immunisation of two mouse models of AD with the TAPAS vaccine led to a striking reduction in amyloid-plaque formation, a rescue of brain glucose metabolism, a stabilisation in neuron loss, and a rescue of memory deficiencies. Treating both models with the humanised version of the TAP01 antibody had similar positive effects. Here we report the discovery of a unique conformational epitope in the N-terminal region of AÎ², which offers new routes for active and passive immunisation against AD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel disease associations with schizophrenia genetic risk revealed in ~400,000 UK Biobank participants

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder with considerable somatic and psychiatric morbidity. It is unclear whether comorbid health conditions predominantly arise due to shared genetic risk or consequent to having schizophrenia. To explore the contribution of genetic risk for schizophrenia, we analysed the effect of schizophrenia polygenic risk scores (PRS) on a broad range of health problems in 406 929 individuals with no schizophrenia diagnosis from the UK Biobank. Diagnoses were derived from linked health data including primary care, hospital inpatient records, and registers with information on cancer and deaths. Schizophrenia PRS were generated and tested for associations with general health conditions, 16 ICD10 main chapters, and 603 diseases using linear and logistic regressions. Higher schizophrenia PRS was significantly associated with poorer overall health ratings, more hospital inpatient diagnoses, and more unique illnesses. It was also significantly positively associated with 4 ICD10 chapters: mental disorders; respiratory diseases; digestive diseases; and pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium, but negatively associated with musculoskeletal disorders. Thirty-one specific phenotypes were significantly associated with schizophrenia PRS, and the 19 novel findings include several musculoskeletal diseases, respiratory diseases, digestive diseases, varicose veins, pituitary hyperfunction, and other peripheral nerve disorders. These findings extend knowledge of the pleiotropic effect of genetic risk for schizophrenia and offer insight into how some conditions often comorbid with schizophrenia arise. Additional studies incorporating the genetic basis of hormone regulation and involvement of immune mechanisms in the pathophysiology of schizophrenia may further elucidate the biological mechanisms underlying schizophrenia and its comorbid conditions.
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Novel Vaccine and Treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease Developed to Target Truncated Amyloid Beta Protein

A promising new approach to potentially treating, and vaccinating against Alzheimer’s disease has been developed by researchers at the University of Leicester, the University Medical Center, Göttingen, and the medical research charity LifeArc. Rather than focus on the amyloid beta (Aβ) protein plaques in the brain—which are commonly associated with Alzheimer’s disease—the antibody and vaccine both target a different, soluble form of the protein, which is thought to be highly toxic. The team’s studies, reported in Molecular Psychiatry, showed that both the antibody-based treatment and the protein-based vaccine reduced Alzheimer’s symptoms in mouse models of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Identifying Novel Drug Targets for Neurodegeneration

Neurodegenerative diseases are caused by the progressive degeneration of the structure and functioning of nerve cells. The proportion of the global population aged 60 years and over is growing faster than ever – by 2050, it will have increased to 2.1 billion. compared to 901 million in 2015. Considering that...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physiological significance of WDR45, a responsible gene for Î²-propeller protein associated neurodegeneration (BPAN), in brain development

WDR45 plays an essential role in the early stage of autophagy. De novo heterozygous mutations in WDR45 have been known to cause Î²-propeller protein-associated neurodegeneration (BPAN), a subtype of neurodegeneration with brain iron accumulation (NBIA). Although BPAN patients display global developmental delay with intellectual disability, the neurodevelopmental pathophysiology of BPAN remains largely unknown. In the present study, we analyzed the physiological role of Wdr45 and pathophysiological significance of the gene abnormality during mouse brain development. Morphological and biochemical analyses revealed that Wdr45 is expressed in a developmental stage-dependent manner in mouse brain. Wdr45 was also found to be located in excitatory synapses by biochemical fractionation. Since WDR45 mutations are thought to cause protein degradation, we conducted acute knockdown experiments by in utero electroporation in mice to recapitulate the pathophysiological conditions of BPAN. Knockdown of Wdr45 caused abnormal dendritic development and synaptogenesis during corticogenesis, both of which were significantly rescued by co-expression with RNAi-resistant version of Wdr45. In addition, terminal arbors of callosal axons were less developed in Wdr45-deficient cortical neurons of adult mouse when compared to control cells. These results strongly suggest a pathophysiological significance of WDR45 gene abnormalities in neurodevelopmental aspects of BPAN.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Lecanemab Effective in Clearing Amyloid in Early Alzheimer's

The monoclonal antibody lecanemab, taken at a bi-weekly dose of 10 mg/kg, completely cleared amyloid within 18 months in 80% patients with early Alzheimer's disease (AD), results of a phase 2b study show. "These data show lecanemab removes plaque quite quickly," Michael Irizarry, MD, vice president of clinical development for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Belzutifan active in von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated renal cell carcinoma

Belzutifan demonstrated clinical efficacy among patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated renal cell carcinoma, according to results of a phase 2 study published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Belzutifan (Welireg, Merck), a novel small-molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-2 alpha, became the first FDA-approved treatment for von Hippel-Lindau disease in...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Amyloid Potentially Involved in VZV Vasculopathy

Varicella zoster virus (VZV) vasculopathy may be an amyloid disease, according to a study published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The researchers based this conclusion on the analysis of VZV-infected primary human brain vascular adventitial fibroblasts (HBVAFs), which are among the first arterial cells infected in VZV vasculopathy. According to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
CANCER
Nature.com

Genes and regulatory mechanisms associated with experimentally-induced bovine respiratory disease identified using supervised machine learning methodology

Bovine respiratory disease (BRD) is a multifactorial disease involving complex host immune interactions shaped by pathogenic agents and environmental factors. Advancements in RNA sequencing and associated analytical methods are improving our understanding of host response related to BRD pathophysiology. Supervised machine learning (ML) approaches present one such method for analyzing new and previously published transcriptome data to identify novel disease-associated genes and mechanisms. Our objective was to apply ML models to lung and immunological tissue datasets acquired from previous clinical BRD experiments to identify genes that classify disease with high accuracy. Raw mRNA sequencing reads from 151 bovine datasets (n"‰="‰123 BRD, n"‰="‰28 control) were downloaded from NCBI-GEO. Quality filtered reads were assembled in a HISAT2/Stringtie2 pipeline. Raw gene counts for ML analysis were normalized, transformed, and analyzed with MLSeq, utilizing six ML models. Cross-validation parameters (fivefold, repeated 10 times) were applied to 70% of the compiled datasets for ML model training and parameter tuning; optimized ML models were tested with the remaining 30%. Downstream analysis of significant genes identified by the top ML models, based on classification accuracy for each etiological association, was performed within WebGestalt and Reactome (FDR"‰â‰¤"‰0.05). Nearest shrunken centroid and Poisson linear discriminant analysis with power transformation models identified 154 and 195 significant genes for IBR and BRSV, respectively; from these genes, the two ML models discriminated IBR and BRSV with 100% accuracy compared to sham controls. Significant genes classified by the top ML models in IBR (154) and BRSV (195), but not BVDV (74), were related to type I interferon production and IL-8 secretion, specifically in lymphoid tissue and not homogenized lung tissue. Genes identified in Mannheimia haemolytica infections (97) were involved in activating classical and alternative pathways of complement. Novel findings, including expression of genes related to reduced mitochondrial oxygenation and ATP synthesis in consolidated lung tissue, were discovered. Genes identified in each analysis represent distinct genomic events relevant to understanding and predicting clinical BRD. Our analysis demonstrates the utility of ML with published datasets for discovering functional information to support the prediction and understanding of clinical BRD.
SCIENCE

