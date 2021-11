Pet owners are invited to join the Animal Rescue of Carroll this weekend for their annual Santa Paws event. The event is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carroll Middle School gymnasium. Karen Schouten, who volunteers with the Animal Rescue, says they have a lineup of activities that should be fun for people and pets.

