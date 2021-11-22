ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tent boy Max Woosey raises 'insane' £680,000, says hospice

Cover picture for the articleA hospice has received nearly £680,000 from the efforts of 12-year-old Max Woosey, who has slept out in a tent for 599 nights. Monday night will be Max's 600th night sleeping outside, which he will complete in the garden of his home in Braunton, Devon. North Devon Hospice said...

