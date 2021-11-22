ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Dezeen Awards 2021 architecture winners revealed in video show

By Elisa Barkan
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winners of the Dezeen Awards 2021 architecture categories were announced today in a special show hosted by poet and broadcaster LionHeart and experiential designer and filmmaker Nelly Ben Hayoun. The 25-minute show revealed the winners of the 11 project categories before naming the winner of the best architecture...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

