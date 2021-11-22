ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Porter Makes A Splash In Botter At The AMAs

By Emily Chan
Vogue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it’s a tuxedo ballgown at the Oscars or an Ancient Egyptian-inspired catsuit and wings at the Met Gala, we can always rely on Billy Porter to make a splash on the red carpet. It’s no surprise, then,...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 5

Billy Porter's Fabulous 2021 AMAs Look Proves That He Won't Let You Rain on His Parade

He has arrived honey! Billy Porter brought all the shade (literally) with his American Music Awards fashion. The Pose star graced the carpet, Sunday, Nov. 21, in blue number that was sure to keep all the fashion haters out of his way. The 52-year-old actor arrived rocking a soft blue suit by Botter—that showed off a little bit of chest. In addition, Billy wore black leather platform boots and a stunning extra-large ring. While the look alone was enough to turn heads—the hat was anything but subtle. Billy completed the ensemble with a headband that was an umbrella—keeping anyone from raining on his Ama night. The Cinderella star was not only on hand to bring the fashion—but to...
Billy Porter Goes Bold in Blue While Wearing a Blue Suit, Matching Umbrella Hat and Black Platform Heels for AMAs

Billy Porter packed a bold punch with his vibrant America Music Awards attire. The “Pose” actor attended the star-studded awards show last night in Los Angeles, where he made a sleek but daring statement. For the ensemble, Porter sported a blue suit that featured loose but still structured tailoring. The jacket incorporated a slit cutout on the chest that added a little skin to mix while also having three distinct silver buttons placed around the piece. He accessorized the look with a matching umbrella hat, which brought the drama, and a host of different metallic rings. For the shoes, Porter donned a...
Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter, Brandy and More Stars to Present at the 2021 AMAs

The AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC, and will stream the next day on Hulu. During Sunday's American Music Awards, viewers will get to see some of their favorite stars presenting trophies (and performers!) all night. Among those set to present awards are the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, JoJo Siwa, Billy Porter and Brandy.
Billy Porter Wears Unique Umbrella Hat With Matching Jacket & Pants To The AMAs — Photos

Billy Porter walked the red carpet of the 2021 AMAs in a blue umbrella hat that has gotten just about everyone talking. Leave it to Billy Porter to come up with quite the unique fashion choice for the 2021 American Music Awards. The 52-year-old Pose actor, who is a trailblazing fashion star in his own right, wore a wild blue umbrella hat to the red carpet outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. His look was pretty wild, but fans of Billy’s should know by now that he loves to make a fashion statement at these kind of A-list events!
No One's Raining on Billy Porter's Parade in This Show-Stopping Red Carpet Look

We don’t know if the weather called for a chance of rain at the American Music Awards last night, but Billy Porter wasn’t taking any chances. The Pose star showed up wearing an ensemble that would’ve looked perfectly at home in an adaptation of Singin' in the Rain, with an aqua blue top and matching pants courtesy of clothing designer Botter. However, the highlight of the 52-year-old actor’s ensemble was the giant umbrella headpiece in the same color.
Zendaya’s Baggy Jeans Are Fit For A Party

The year is drawing to a close, and it seems Zendaya – who recently became the youngest person ever to receive the Fashion Icon award at the CFDA Awards – intends to keep the influential outfits coming right through to 31 December. Party season is pretty much upon us, but this week Zendaya swerved a killer after-dark gown in favour of that classic combination: jeans and a nice top.
How I Spend It: Billy Porter on high heels

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I grew up in the black church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The black American church is a fashion show. As a child, I’d see the ladies wearing heels and hats – they called them crowns – and it’s like the whole thing was a celebration of regality. They may have been relegated to menial jobs but when they went to church they played royalty; it was in the hat and the heels and it was about reclaiming that space in their own beings. My aunt Sharon had a closet filled with these amazing high heels and I just loved them. I would put them on and my feet didn’t fit, and I just couldn’t wait for the day when my foot would fit in them so that I could walk for real. It was instinctive; it’s not a surprise that I turned out to be this person that I am, when I think about it in retrospect.
Billy Porter feels 'spiritual' after growing up in the church

Billy Porter thinks of himself as "spiritual" after becoming unsure about his belief in God following his upbringing around the church. The ‘Pose’ star reflected on his relationship with religion despite his agnostic position upsetting his mother - who raised him in the Pentecostal Church - as he noted he does believe in "a higher power".
Miley Cyrus Is a 1970s Dream in the Most Dramatic Fringe Dress at Gucci Love Parade

Miley Cyrus looked straight out of the 1970s as she arrived at the Gucci Love Parade in Hollywood, Calif., last night. The “Plastic Hearts” singer and house ambassador attended the special presentation on Tuesday night in glittering fashion, modeling a high-neck blue fringe gown from the brand. The design featured a metallic appeal set atop a purple base with a contrasting white-feathered drop waist for full effect. Cyrus’ choice of accessories and hair style added to the retro-chic appeal of the look as well. On her feet, the Disney Channel alumna tapped Gucci once more with her choice of metallic heels. The...
Billy Porter's Amazon Gift Guide Has All the Self-Care Goods We Need Right Now

"What do small businesses mean to you?" I asked Emmy-winning actor Billy Porter over the phone. "They are the lifeblood of a community," he began. "Small businesses are often set up for specific communities, and they serve those communities." The Pose star, who recently published a memoir, is passionate about small businesses. So when Amazon invited him to create his own holiday gift guide on the platform, he saw it as a chance to uplift BIPOC founders.
Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's claims they'll be 'back together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would "bring them back together." In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and "change the narrative" around his marriage.
