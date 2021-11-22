Billy Porter Makes A Splash In Botter At The AMAs

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. I grew up in the black church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The black American church is a fashion show. As a child, I’d see the ladies wearing heels and hats – they called them crowns – and it’s like the whole thing was a celebration of regality. They may have been relegated to menial jobs but when they went to church they played royalty; it was in the hat and the heels and it was about reclaiming that space in their own beings. My aunt Sharon had a closet filled with these amazing high heels and I just loved them. I would put them on and my feet didn’t fit, and I just couldn’t wait for the day when my foot would fit in them so that I could walk for real. It was instinctive; it’s not a surprise that I turned out to be this person that I am, when I think about it in retrospect.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO