When one takes the time to look around they might find that there are a lot of movies that are created that tend to fly under the radar, and while not all of them are that great, some of them might deserve at least a first look to determine if they’re worth talking about. Death of Me isn’t what you might call a seriously impressive movie but it does have the kind of story that could be developed into something great if it were given a bigger budget. It’s fair to say that releasing this movie in 2020 didn’t do it any favors since the whole idea behind vacationing and getting stuck in a faraway land didn’t really appeal to a lot of people last year, especially with the pandemic on and more than a few people willing to verbally eviscerate anyone that dared to talk about their vacation plans. But the upside when talking about this movie is that it did start out in a very convincing manner and had a chance to develop into something that might have been, by the end, insanely horrifying. But somehow the movie kind of fizzles and flares out before it ever gets to the end.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO