ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Oak, IA

Red Oak Police Report 2 Arrests

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHLhL_0d3krmtX00

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reports two arrests in separate incidents.

Police arrested 31-year old Meredith Morgan Mayberry, of Sidney, for driving with a suspended license. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at W. 4th and Coolbaugh Streets at around 7:00 p.m. Police transported Mayberry to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $495.25 bond.

Police arrested 37-year old Chandra Christine Baggett, of Red Oak, on Sunday at around 9:00 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Maple Street, in Red Oak, for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Baggett to the Montgomery County Jail and held her without bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Man arrested following Pursuit

(Glenwood) A Mills County man is in custody following a pursuit that started near Pacific Junction. Deputies attempted to stop a 2008 Chrysler 300 near Highway 34 and 190th Street. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Aaron Wade Opdyke of Malvern, attempted to flee, leading law enforcement on a pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. The chase ended on Interstate 29 near the 40-mile marker.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Clinton Police Investigate Death Of 38-Year-Old Man

(Clinton, IA) — Clinton police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found Friday morning. Officers were called at around 7:00 a-m about a man who was found unconscious in an open field. When they arrived, police found the body of Dewayne Dismang. Investigators say they want to know where Dismang could have been between 10:00 a-m Thursday and 7:00 a-m Friday. Police are still conducting follow-up interviews. They are hoping the public will come forward with some information.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Western Iowa Today

Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

(Davenport, Iowa, AP) Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car. The Quad-City Times reports that emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport. The Davenport Police Department says in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Algona Police Officer Fires at Suspect Leading to High Speed Pursuit

(Algona, IA) — Authorities in northwest Iowa are investigating after an Algona police officer fired at an alleged suspect early Thanksgiving morning. Police responded to a disturbance at a Super 8 motel and one officer discharged his firearm. The suspect then led patrol cars on a high-speed chase before losing control of his vehicle. No officers were hurt in the incident. The one who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave.
ALGONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Oak, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Red Oak, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waterloo Man Gets 9 Years For Being Passed Out in Vehicle With Loaded Gun

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A Waterloo man found with a loaded handgun while passed out in a car is going to federal prison for more than nine years. Prosecutors say 28-year-old Adnan Alibegic was sentenced to 110 months after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Alibegic was previously convicted of firing a gun that resulted in a bullet passing through a house. He was found passed out in his vehicle at a gas station in October of 2020 with a stolen firearm next to him. A pill bottle with fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax was also seized from the car. The U-S Attorney’s office says search of his home turned up three more guns with Alibegic’s D-N-A on them.
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two-Vehicle Crash in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) A distracted driver is blamed for a two-vehicle accident in Elliott. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 5:57 a.m. at 110th And Elm Street. The drivers are minors, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing their names. According to the report, one...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Parents arrested after six-month-old tests positive for Methamphetamine

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested after a six-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says on November 12th at 3:42 a.m., Mills County Deputies were contacted by the Omaha Police Department in regards to a six-month-old child who tested positive for methamphetamine and resides in Malvern. The child was receiving care at an Omaha hospital. The child was released from the hospital and taken into the custody of the Department of Human Services.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Dubuque Man Sentenced to 60 Days For Exposing Himself to Girl

(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque man will spend 60 days in jail for exposing himself to a female under age 15. Seventy-one-year-old Kenneth Katzenburger was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to indecent exposure. Prosecutors dropped two counts of indecent contact with a child as part of a plea deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Domestic Abuse Assault
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on warrants in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Jessica Gonzalez Herrera, 38, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Bond was set at $5,000. Melissa Louise Gammell, 40, of Shenandoah, was arrested Monday on a...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Waukee Student Caught With Gun in Backpack To School

(Waukee, IA) — A Waukee student is in a juvenile detention center after bringing a gun to school. Police say a school resource officer found the gun in the student’s backpack at Waukee Timberline School Tuesday. Officer say the student claims he brought the gun to school for after school protection. The teen did not make any threats against anyone. The school principal sent a letter to parents saying the teen did not make any threats against anyone.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

17-year-old arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old suspect is now charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in Des Moines. Authorities on Tuesday announced the charges against Quarian Deonte Moore. He was arrested Thursday on several warrants unrelated to the killing. Police say further investigation led to the charges in the Nov. 14 shooting death of Dean Titus Deng of Des Moines. Deng was found in a vehicle with a gunshot injury and died at a hospital. A second person was treated for a minor gunshot injury. The killing was the 12th in Des Moines in 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Judge To Rule On Lowered Bond Request Next Week

(Fairfield, IA) A Jefferson County judge says he will rule on a request for a lower bond by two teenagers next week. Attorneys for the teens accused of murdering a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher say they don’t have the means to flee and they are seeking a reduction in their bonds and release from jail as they await a trial. Sixteen-year-olds Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller each face a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Nohema Graber earlier this month. Prosecutor Scott Brown says based on the factors in the case, the bond at the least should be kept at one million dollars each or even raised to two million. Judge Joel Yates heard the lawyers’ arguments in court Tuesday.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy