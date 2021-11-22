Red Oak Police Report 2 Arrests

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department reports two arrests in separate incidents.

Police arrested 31-year old Meredith Morgan Mayberry, of Sidney, for driving with a suspended license. The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop at W. 4th and Coolbaugh Streets at around 7:00 p.m. Police transported Mayberry to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $495.25 bond.

Police arrested 37-year old Chandra Christine Baggett, of Red Oak, on Sunday at around 9:00 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Maple Street, in Red Oak, for Domestic Abuse Assault, 1st Offense. Officers transported Baggett to the Montgomery County Jail and held her without bond.