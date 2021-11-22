Hines Celebrates 25 Years in Spain with a Focus on Sustainability
hines.com
7 days ago
(MADRID) - Hines, the international real estate firm, has celebrated 25 years since its arrival in Spain in 1996, after landing in Barcelona with its pioneering Diagonal Mar urban regeneration project. During the event, Vanessa Gelado, Senior Managing Director of Hines Spain, and Lars Huber, CEO of Hines Europe, reviewed the...
A three-year €1.9 million green tourism action plan announced by Spain will seek to work with the UK tourism sector which is considered a world leader in its commitment to sustainability. Speaking at this week’s Travel Weekly Sustainability Summit, Manuel Butler, UK director of the Spanish Tourist Office, said tourism...
Dancers in Spain recently celebrated International Flamenco Day. The art form, created in the country, was celebrated in the Prado Museum and flamenco clubs like the "Corral de la Moreira" in Madrid. Formed in the southern Andalusia region of Spain, flamenco is rooted in the complex multi-cultural and ethnic society...
Food Made Good HK, a sustainability consultancy that launched in 2019, helps foodservice businesses to operate more sustainably. It is holding its annual awards ceremony to honour the chefs, owners, and businesses at the forefront of creating positive change across the F&B and supply sectors. Now in its second year,...
Melbourne, Australia and Lilongwe, Malawi: Swoop Aero celebrates the two-year anniversary of sustained medical drone logistics operations in Malawi. This is a significant milestone not only for the organisation but for the whole industry. Since November 2019, Swoop Aero has worked with some of the largest organisations in the global...
Alvaro Morata put together a touching celebration during Spain’s win over Sweden on Sunday. Morata was on target for La Roja on Sunday evening as they secure qualification to the 2022 World Cup. It looked for some time as though Spain may have to go through the playoffs to reach...
A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
You might think the most important factors driving commodity markets right now are the speed at which the U.S. Federal Reserve unwinds stimulus; the state of China’s real estate industry; or geopolitical jostling within OPEC. Don’t rule out the significance of Brazilian welfare payments. Brazil’s currency, the real, has been...
A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
It’s no secret that rising sea levels pose an existential threat to coastal life. Now, an ambitious new project in in South Korea aims to address the climate phenomenon by building a sustainable city unaffected by rising waters—because it floats on top of them.
Busan, which is located on the southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula, has reached an agreement with UN-Habitat and Oceanix to build what would be the world’s first floating metropolis. The project could be completed as soon as 2025, and would help provide a blueprint for coastal cities looking to combat climate change.
Currently, 40 percent of the...
The US military will re-inforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review.
The US Defense Department will be upgrading and expanding military facilities in Guam and Australia, underscoring its focus on China as the country's leading defense rival, officials said.
The details of the "global posture review," commissioned by President Joe Biden's administration early this year, would remain classified, the officials added, so as not to reveal plans to rivals.
The move comes in the wake of the formation of a new defense alliance, dubbed AUKUS, between the United States, Britain and Australia to counter a rising China, which has been building up its own navy and testing decades of US military dominance across Asia.
How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell […]
The post Commentary: After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Australian government’s new temporary visa for agricultural workers is meant to fix labour shortages in the agricultural sector. But it’s a risky approach that could lead to more exploitation of low-skilled farm workers and fewer permanent skilled workers.
The agriculture sector is heavily reliant on temporary visa holders for labour, with the two main sources being “backpackers” doing three months as a condition of further stay and workers from the Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste sponsored by employers to work full-time.
The new Australian Agriculture Visa will enable employers in the farming, forestry, fisheries and meat-processing sectors to recruit full-time workers...
Two new projects supported by the apparel and home goods industry aim to help India’s textile sector deal with its pre- and post-consumer waste.
India is one of the world’s largest textile producers and importers of used clothing, but lacks an infrastructure to deal with textile waste, leaving an estimated 4 million informal waste workers trapped in low-income, unreliable jobs, according to the organizations behind the new projects.
Enviu-CAIF initiative
Enviu, Circular Apparel Innovation Factory (CAIF) and Ikea Foundation have partnered to set the ground for building a new circular textile waste model in India that will help recover and reclaim value from...
Driven largely by the global pandemic, the number of international students enrolled at U.S. colleges and universities fell by 15% – or 161,401 students – from 2019 to 2020. However, early data for 2021 indicate the number might bounce back soon. This is according to new data from the Institute of International Education and the U.S. State Department.
As a university administrator who specializes in international higher education, I see six important takeaways to consider.
1. A record decrease
While a drop was expected due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, which included international travel restrictions and suspension of U.S....
As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events.
Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold.
Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires.
Today, a...
David Zwirner gallery has appointed Lihua Tung as director of its Hong Kong location. Tung joins the mega-gallery enterprise from Phillips auction house in Hong Kong, where she served as senior director and senior specialist of 20th-century and contemporary art. Prior to joining Phillips in February 2020, she held contemporary art specialist roles at Christie’s in Hong Kong and Taiwan between 2007 and 2018.
In her new role, she will help to expand Zwirner’s exhibition and fair programming across Asia alongside Leo Xu, the gallery’s senior director in Hong Kong. She will also work on primary and secondary market sales.
“Lihua was...
Comments / 0