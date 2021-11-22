12 Days of Christmas 2021: It’s the Season of Giving

Do you have any Christmas movies that have become a sort-of tradition to watch every single holiday season?. My mom grew up in the 50s and 60s. She had me a bit later in life. My brother, though, she had in the 1970s. So, while my friends' parents had them watching Christmas movies like Home Alone and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (both now are a part of my Christmas tradition, by the way), I'd be settled on the couch watching classics from that era like The Little Drummer Boy, The Year Without A Santa Claus, and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.

