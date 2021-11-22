ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

12 Days of Christmas 2021: It’s the Season of Giving

 7 days ago
South Jersey’s Christmas Music Station, Lite Rock 96.9 WFPG is celebrating the holidays with 12 days of Christmas and 12 days of giveaways. Each day we are giving you the...

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

