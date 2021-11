NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nearly 70% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated. Still, in some neighborhoods, that number drops to below 50%. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas looks at the efforts to combat lingering hesitancy. Just Been Tested, or JBT for short, brought its mobile unit to Betsy Head Park in Brooklyn. To passersby, Evan Blair and Juan Giraldo first make a pitch for COVID testing, but they hope it just opens the door for a deeper conversation. JBT is one of many community organizations identified by the city to go into neighborhoods with low vaccination rates. In the Ocean Hill/Brownsville community, about 55% of residents...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO