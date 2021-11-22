ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

China box office: ‘Be Somebody’ retains lead as ‘Jungle Cruise’ sinks

By Liz Shackleton
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal comedy thriller Be Somebody, produced by Maoyan Pictures, held on to the top spot at the box office over its second weekend (November 19-21), according to figures from Artisan Gateway, grossing a futher $23.9m for a cumulative total of $60.3m. Directed by Liu Xunzi Mo, the film revolves...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Battle at Lake Changjin’ Breaks China’s All-Time Box Office Record

“The Battle at Lake Changjin” has become the highest grossing film of all time in China, after nearly two months of release. Co-directed by a trio of major helmers, Dante Lam, Chen Kaige and Tsui Hark, it is also the top earning film in the world this year. The Chinese record was achieved on Wednesday evening local time when the film passed the RMB5.69 billion total achieved in 2017 by “Wolf Warrior II,” another patriotic war film. By midday on Thursday “Changjin” had advanced to RMB5.70 billion or $892 million at current rates of exchange, according to data from Ent Group. The...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Encanto’ Leads With Projected $43.2 Million Opening, ‘House of Gucci’ Connecting With $21.8 Million

While the Thanksgiving box office will wind up totaling far less than previous years’ holidays, there were still plenty of viewers to go around between the weekend’s offerings. Disney’s “Encanto” will top the domestic box office for the weekend, while MGM’s “House of Gucci” has become one of the first adult dramas to draw a substantial theatrical audience during the pandemic era. Disney’s “Encanto” had been projected to lead the box office heading into the holiday weekend. The animated adventure took in $11 million on Black Friday from 3,980 locations and is headed towards a $43.3 million five-day total. That’s a far...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Sails Astray With $3.3 Million China Opening Weekend

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” didn’t manage to catch a swift current in its China debut, drifting to a slow $3.3 million first three-day weekend, according to data from the Artisan Gateway consultancy. The Maoyan data platform currently estimates it will gross a total of just $6.19 million. The adventure tale has clearly lost steam since its simultaneous release in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ in July, and even Dwayne Johnson’s star power hasn’t helped the park attraction vehicle paddle to farther reaches in the “Fast & Furious” franchise-loving country. Instead, the local parodic thriller “Be Somebody” took the lead, earning $19.9 million in...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Mui
seattlepi.com

'Eternals' Leads Box Office Over 'Clifford the Big Red Dog'

In its second weekend of release, the superhero adventure has collected a leading $27.5 million from 4,090 North American theaters. Through Sunday, “Eternals” crossed the $100 million mark in the U.S. and Canada, with box office receipts at $118 million. Though it wouldn’t be a particularly notable benchmark in pre-COVID times, only a handful of films have surpassed $100 million domestically in 2021.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: Eternals Retains No. 1 Spot with $27.5M, Dropping 61%; Clifford the Big Red Dog Takes 2nd w/ $16.42M 3-Day/$22M 5-Day Debut

Disney/Marvel’s Eternals repeated atop the North American box office this weekend with an estimated $27.5M — a drop of 61% from its $71.3M opening — as it fended off the Paramount newcomer Clifford the Big Red Dog. The latter film posted a solid opening in second place, while Focus Features’ specialty release Belfast debuted in the top 10.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Jungle Cruise 4K UHD Video Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam talks JUNGLE CRUISE in 4K UHD Disc!. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.
MOVIES
Variety

China Box Office Wavers Amid Politics, a Pandemic and a Freeze on Hollywood Movies

Just after China’s long National Day holiday on Oct. 10, Chinese social media was plastered in red-and-gold memes and posts celebrating the annual box office to date hitting the $6.26 billion (RMB40 billion) mark. The tone was jubilant, celebrating the market’s triumph over the pandemic on the back of patriotic hit “The Battle at Lake Changjin.” What wasn’t trumpeted, however, was that the milestone was achieved a full 62 days later than it was in 2019, and a good 66 days later than in 2018. Currently, it’s possible that China’s annual box office may not even hit the RMB55.8 billion ($8.73...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Name#Jungle Cruise#Maoyan Pictures#Artisan Gateway#Korean#Hengye Pictures#Huayi Brothers#Japanese
Variety

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ Leads Muted Thanksgiving Box Office, ‘House of Gucci’ Lands Impressive Debut

Disney has reclaimed its rightful place at the top of Thanksgiving box office charts. “Encanto,” the studio’s new animated musical fable, collected $40.3 million from 3,980 North American theaters since Wednesday, a robust tally at a time when family audiences haven’t been eager to return to cinemas. It’s become holiday tradition for Disney to release a family friendly movie around Turkey Day, and “Encanto,” an animated adventure with critical acclaim, indicates that parents have been gaining confidence to bring their young kids back to the movies. Hollywood is hoping that trend continues now that children as young as 5 12 can...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Clips Round-Up: Jungle Cruise Has Bite, Boiling Point Simmers, And Feast Raises Hair [Exclusive]

In this super cool clip from the behind-the-scenes features, ace director Jaume Collet-Serra ("Non-Stop") talks about how the visual effects geniuses at Weta Digital brought the tiger Proxima to life. Disney's big budget adventure, which debuted in theaters and on Disney+ earlier this year, arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD today, November 16, 2021. We are also currently holding a 4K giveaway, which you can read all the details for here!
MOVIES
Middletown Press

China Box Office: ‘Be Somebody’ Powers up Weekend as ‘Lake Changjin’ Is Poised for Record

Crime comedy film “Be Somebody” expanded its box office take by 20% in its second weekend of release in China and joined in a 49% surge in nationwide gross revenues. Nationwide box office climbed from $43.1 million in the previous weekend to $64.3 million between Friday and Sunday. For all that, China’s year to date box office haul is now 26% below that of pre-COVID 2019.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
spectrumnews1.com

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' opens with $44M to lead box office

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" opened to $44 million this weekend to lead the way at the box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The sequel to 1984's "Ghostbusters" was directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed that earlier favorite. "Eternals" was a distant second...
TENNIS
Screendaily

Oscars international feature race: the Asia Pacific contenders

Asia Pacific has provided nominees in the international Oscar category for three consecutive years, making a splash with Parasite in 2020. So can the region continue its run of success?. Over the past two decades, the Asia Pacific region has delivered only nine nominations (with two wins) in the Oscars’...
MOVIES
Screendaily

China’s Gold Valley Films strikes AFM deals on animation ‘Ella And The Little Sorcerer’ led by US, Canada (exclusive)

Chinese 3D animation studio Gold Valley Films (GVF) has concluded a raft of AFM sales on Ella And The Little Sorcerer led by deals for the US and Canada. Vertical Entertainment has acquired US rights to the family title and Canada’s largest exhibitor Cineplex Pictures has picked up Canadian rights and committed to a first quarter 2022 wide theatrical release through its new distribution arm.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Passes China Censorship

The Matrix Resurrections has gotten the green light for an eventual theatrical release in China, local media outlets in Beijing reported Tuesday. The fourth film in Warner Bros.’ The Matrix franchise has cleared local censorship but has yet to receive an exact release date. The film is set for U.S. release on Dec. 22 and will debut day-and-date on HBO Max. The Matrix franchise is a fan favorite in China, but the series came out long before the country emerged as the major market force it is today. Most fans came to the first two films in the franchise, The Matrix (1999)...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Square Eyes adds Argentinian boarding school doc ‘The Delights’ to buzzy slate (exclusive)

Wouter Jansen’s Vienna-based sales and distribution outfit Square Eyes has acquired international rights, excluding Argentina, to Eduardo Criespo’s Argentinian feature documentary The Delights (Las Delicias), which is receiving its world premiere in IDFA’s International Competition this week. The coming -of-age film follows a group of high school students at an...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Are the gatekeepers of the international feature doc sector brave and inclusive enough?

There are growing calls in the international documentary industry for non-fiction gatekeepers, commissioners and funders, to broaden their horizons, and provide proactive support to filmmakers who have been traditionally excluded. That is not only women and people of colour, but also individuals with disabilities and those unable to access the industry through standard means.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy