A band of frightful goblins has taken over the synagogue, and the villagers cannot celebrate at all! Hershel vows to help them. And so our saga begins!. A magical story told by a traveling group of actors trying to find a town to celebrate Hanukkah. Led by Hershel portrayed by Morgan Lavenstein who did a wonderful job of captivating the audience with her storytelling. All the actors play different roles as they put on the show with such zest and enthusiasm. This is a production for all ages. The puppetry and dancing will keep the young ones mesmerized as they get into this 70-minute show. By the end of the show ,you will learn the song to sing every time you spin the dreidel.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO