Happy birthday, Scarlett Johansson! From wannabe child star to the world’s HIGHEST PAID actress!

It’s possible that even after all the issues that came about from Black Widow losing money when it went to streaming that Scarlett Johansson might actually come back to the MCU. What capacity she’ll be in is hard to say at this moment since it’s fair to state that she won’t be headed back to take on the same role since this is one death that is going to be kept as it is apparently. But it does sound as though she might be brought back as a producer on another movie, though a lot of people aren’t about to rule out the idea that she might take to the screen again. If that ever does happen, and that’s a humongous IF, it feels easy to say that she might take on a role that’s far removed from Black Widow and that everything will be as hush-hush as it possibly can be before any announcement is made. But again, if that happens it feels like it would be a miracle since it sounded only months ago as though she had no intention of ever coming back.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO