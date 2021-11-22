ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Bald eagle snatches shark from man fishing in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WJBF
WJBF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVtv3_0d3kqenW00

DUNEDIN, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A man fishing with his family off the Dunedin Causeway got a bit of a surprise after a bald eagle snatched his catch away.

Utah couple Chad and Amanda Rissman had been visiting family in Pinellas County when they decided to go the beach to catch the sunset on Wednesday, which they missed the night before.

“Out There…Somewhere” Unusual entrant is crashing museum’s gingerbread village

Amanda said while there, they decided to test out Chad’s fishing skills since he got his fishing license that morning, but after a day of no nibbles, the family was beginning to pack up their stuff.

That’s when one of the lines started moving.

Spotting the movement, Chad and an uncle began reeling what they thought was a fish, but as their quarry approached, they realized what they caught was actually a shark.

A TikTok video showed the two men tried to get close to the shark to cut it loose, but as they got closer, a bald eagle swooped out of nowhere, and snatched the shark,

@amandarnhot

Why is it spicy? When the Bald Eagle steels your Shark you let em have it. ##florida ##floridaman ##floridalife ##floridafishing ##foxnews

♬ original sound – Mr. Earle

Amanda said the eagle stayed around the family for around 20 minutes while it ate the shark on the beach, even drawing a crown from the Jeep Club nearby.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJBF

Hanukkah at Evans Town Center Park

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — A Hanukkah celebration will take place in Evans on Monday, November 29. It will take place at Evans Town Center Park starting at 5 p.m. for children. A menora lighting will start at 6 p.m. Organizations say there will be Hanukkah treats, arts and crafts for the kids, and more.
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Favorite recipes from Georgia

(STACKER) – A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Lifestyle
Pinellas County, FL
Pets & Animals
Dunedin, FL
Lifestyle
Dunedin, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Pinellas County, FL
Dunedin, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Utah State
WJBF

WJBF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy