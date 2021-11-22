ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

National Museum of African American History and Culture Launches New “Searchable Museum” Digital Initiative

By Smithsonian Institutes
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19C3VF_0d3kqWga00

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) launched its newest digital initiative, the Searchable Museum. As part of the museum’s fifth anniversary, NMAAHC continues to engage audiences worldwide with online exhibitions, virtual symposia, and digital programs.

The Searchable Museum reaches beyond the walls of the museum to provide a rich digital experience that includes a multimedia presentation of NMAAHC’s historical narratives, collections, and educational resources. Over a year in the making, the Searchable Museum initiative is one of the museum’s largest digital undertakings, bringing the museum’s evocative content and immersive in-person visitor experience into homes around the world. The Searchable Museum is made possible through the generous support of Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The Searchable Museum’s use of emerging technologies and scholarly expertise allows NMAAHC to draw from the transformative narrative structure and tone of its gallery experience while offering virtual visitors the flexibility to explore the exhibition content at their own pace. Whether someone has not been able to visit yet or wants to relive their time in the museum, Searchable Museum provides the opportunity for people to engage with the museum’s exhibitions through a deeper dive into African American history and culture.

The project’s first digital exhibition to be shared on the site is the “Slavery and Freedom” exhibition, a foundational feature from the museum’s David M. Rubenstein History Galleries, entirely reimagined for the digital space.

“By marshaling the latest technology and harnessing the scholarly and educational experience of the museum’s teams, the Searchable Museum tells the complex story of our nation’s history in ways only the National Museum of African American History and Culture can,” said Kevin Young, the Andrew W. Mellon Director of the museum. “This ongoing project provides a chance for Americans to realize our shared past, bringing the unique museum experience to their homes and on their phones. Allowing the public to virtually revisit the originating struggle for American freedom in the ‘Slavery and Freedom’ exhibition reminds us of the centrality of the African American journey to the American experience—a story of triumph, resilience, and joy over the centuries. With this launch, we look forward to continuing the museum’s digital outreach and efforts.”

The exhibition has been transformed into an online experience combining existing and newly created digital collection assets, digitized exhibition content, multimedia components, such as 3D models, videos, and audio podcasts, and state-of-the-art technologies to deliver an innovative, virtual exhibition. The site will also be responsive to user interests, offering opportunities for inquiry into specific topics via links to related online content and educational resources, making it possible to share new artifacts from the museum’s collections for the first time.

Similar to the in-person exhibition, the virtual exhibition explores the story of slavery and freedom—the core of America’s founding—beginning in the 14th century and concluding with the Civil War and Reconstruction. Through first-person accounts and artifacts, the exhibition examines the economic and political legacies of the making of modern slavery and the concept of freedom, both of which were foundational in the development of the United States. Most importantly, it considers the resistance, resilience, and survival of enslaved African Americans as they fought to hold on to their humanity through inhumane conditions and free and enslaved African Americans’ contributions to the making of America. Throughout the exhibition, users will virtually experience recreations of striking moments and objects from the “Slavery and Freedom” exhibition in the David M. Rubenstein History Galleries:

  • The History Elevator transports visitors back in time from the present to the early 1400s through images from different centuries and the powerful words of Maya Angelou.
  • Slave Ships of the Transatlantic Slave Trade displays several names and the statistics of the more than 40,000 slave ships that traversed the Atlantic and first-person accounts of the transatlantic slave trade.
  • The Domestic Slave Trade features excerpts from bills of sale and slave auction broadsides, highlighting the names of enslaved African American people, descriptors and valuations, and quotes from the WPA Slave Narratives.
  • The Paradox of Liberty depicts Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence, surrounded by the names of the 609 people he enslaved over his lifetime as well as statistical data and quotes that help illuminate the paradox of the nation.
  • The Sugar Pot features a rustic plantation sugar pot surrounded by ornate silver objects and statistics of production and mortality—a visual storytelling of the juxtaposition of profit and power and the human cost.
  • The Tower of Cotton—an iconic tower of cotton on the museum floor—is paired with images from the antebellum period and a brief narrative examining the trade in enslaved people and the product of their labor, cotton as the driver of the trade, the violent daily lives of the enslaved and the wealth they generated.
  • The Point of Pines Slave Cabin, one of two remaining slave cabins on Edisto Island, South Carolina, held enslaved Africans Americans on the Point of Pines plantation, and it later served as a home to formerly enslaved African Americans after the Civil War until the 1980s. It was photographed as a 3D experience for a first-time look inside the cabin.

The website also features special content that will take users into the behind-the-scenes work of the museum and share detailed connections among the stories told in the museum’s exhibitions:

  • Lesser-Known Stories: Presents the stories of people, places and events of historical significance that are not often told, including new scholarship and discoveries in the field.
  • Present to Past: Features various themes relevant to the Black experience through a timeline connecting the present to the past and connecting contemporary experiences to the events during the period of slavery in the nation, demonstrating America’s continued obstacles and advancements as a nation.
  • How We Know What We Know: A behind-the-scenes look at resources and methodologies that help the museum to understand, authenticate and preserve the history presented, including oral history, archaeology, statistical data, archives, genealogy, conservation and more. The feature includes brief videos of museum practitioners and scholars providing insight on their daily work.
  • The Constellation: Users encounter a focal-point object, theme or image that opens related stories in African American history and culture, illuminating the focal point in a new light. Emanating from the constellation are connecting points, including quotes, videos, objects, podcasts and descendants’ and community stories.
  • Resources Page: Accessible museum and external links to information relevant to the themes featured on the website, enhancing the content shared in the virtual exhibition. The webpage includes access to podcasts, databases and digital humanities websites, videos, blog posts, collections stories, oral histories, scholar presentations and links to additional history and culture repositories and historic sites.

The museum will continue to update and expand the Searchable Museum with new content, ultimately bringing all of its exhibitions online. In spring 2022, the museum plans to launch the exhibition “Making a Way Out of No Way” on the Searchable Museum platform.

Accessible at www.SearchableMuseum.com, the website is free and does not require registration or sign-up to use.

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

History of African Americans

History of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. There were 1.5 million African American Veterans who were denied GI Bill Benefits and VA backed mortgages. While White Veterans got education, training for skills under GI Bill and subsequently good jobs and were able to buy homes with VA backed mortgages, the African Americans received none of those benefits. Whites built up wealth with home ownership and African American Veterans languished in poverty. There is a Bill weaving its way through Congress, The GI Bill Restoration Act which would provide descendants of these veterans a transferable benefit that could be used to obtain housing, attend college or start a business.
EDUCATION
longisland.com

The Museum of American Armor Announces Military History Education Initiative for Long Island

The Museum of American Armor has announced the appointment of Gloria Sesso, to serve in the newly created role of Education Coordinator. Ms. Sesso is currently president of the Long Island Council of the Social Studies with some forty years of experience as a social studies teacher and chairperson of social studies departments at two of Long Island’s school districts.
MUSEUMS
Washington Post

Smithsonian African American museum launches online interactive access

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture launched a sophisticated digital platform Thursday that brings a trove of interactive stories, images and video about the Black experience out of the museum and onto the Internet. Called the Searchable Museum, it is designed to present the treasures of...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Angelou
DCist

It’s Now Possible To Visit The Smithsonian’s African American History Museum Virtually

The NMAAHC launched a “Searchable Museum” this week, translating its archives and stories into an interactive digital experience. Anyone who’s been to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture will speak of its elevator ride through time, which takes visitors from the present day to the 15th century and kicks off the first exhibit, Slavery & Freedom. With the launch of a new virtual platform, visitors can now travel on the elevator down to that exhibit without ever leaving their homes.
MUSEUMS
CBS News

Planning gets underway for new National Museum of the American Latino

Late last year, Congress approved plans for a new Smithsonian museum: the National Museum of the American Latino. Ed O'Keefe takes a look at how a modern museum is built from the ground up. He dives into the debate of how to represent the diversity of Latino cultures in one space, and the importance of where it will be located in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: African American Museum

The African American Museum is the only one of its kind in the Southwestern Region devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. It has one of the largest African American Folk Art collections in the US. The Museum combines the research of its world-renowned staff with its award-winning design expertise to create high-quality exhibitions and events. Under the leadership of CEO and Founder, Dr. Harry Robinson and Deputy Director Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, there’s a wonderful team that oversees this absolutely beautiful facility that is also perfect for dinners, weddings, lectures, receptions and more. Call 214-565-9026 and become a member, or schedule a tour or event today. Check it out at www.aamdallas.org.
MUSEUMS
Daily Camera

Loveland Museum’s Jacob Lawrence exhibit showcases artist’s view of the struggle toward unity and equality for African-Americans

Jacob Lawrence, 1917-2000, is an American artists known for his colorful and emotional artwork depicting various struggles of African-Americans, including civil rights confrontations and the fight for unity and equality. The Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., is featuring an exhibit showcasing numbered and signed prints from three series created...
LOVELAND, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Smithsonian Museum#African American#Digital Initiative#Bloomberg Philanthropies#The Searchable Museum
thevalleyledger.com

New Exhibit Focusing on Ironmaster John Fritz Now Open at National Museum of Industrial History

BETHLEHEM, P.a. — A new exhibit focusing on Bethlehem’s General Superintendent and Chief Engineer John Fritz is now on display at the National Museum of Industrial History. The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz explores the life and legacy of an innovative ironmaster who has been touted as founder of the American Steel Industry, alongside names like Andrew Carnegie.
BETHLEHEM, PA
blooloop.com

Authentic storytelling at the International African American Museum

Dr Tonya Matthews, an engineer, poet and thought-leader in institutionalised equity and inclusion frameworks, social entrepreneurship, and the intersectionality of formal and informal education, is CEO of the International African American Museum (IAAM). Located in Charleston, South Carolina at the historically significant site of Gadsden’s Wharf, the museum is scheduled...
MUSEUMS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Bentonville Museum of Native American History hosts Cherokee language class

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Museum of Native American History hosted a Cherokee language class Saturday with University of Arkansas Cherokee Instructor Lawrence Panther. Panther is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and is a fluent speaker and self-taught in the Cherokee written language. Saturday’s class built upon the principles taught during the […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Atlas Obscura

National Museum of Industrial History

The original Electric Repair Shop of the Bethlehem Steel plant has been transformed into the National Museum of Industrial History. Located on the SteelStacks arts and culture campus, this unusual museum opened in 2016. It explores the past, present, and future of industry through engaging stories of the machines and people that transformed the U.S. during the Industrial Revolution.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Quad Cities Onlines

Putnam Museum and Science Center announces initiative to create fuller picture of Quad-Cities history

Walking through the Putnam Museum and Science Center's "River, Prairie and People" regional history exhibit, visitors may notice some new additions to the space. Signs have been placed on walls and glass cases, filled with stories about events and people in the Quad-Cities previously not showcased in the Putnam's permanent exhibit, such as the 1972 Rocky Riots, the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities and the local suffragette movement.
PUTNAM, IL
Daily Northwestern

Mitchell Museum honors American Indian contributions to art, culture and activism at 12th annual awards ceremony

The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian hosted its 12th annual awards ceremony Thursday evening. Museum staff conferred awards on three community members to honor their contributions to American Indian art, culture and social activism. The three awards are named after Elizabeth Seabury Mitchell, one of the Mitchell Museum’s founders;...
MUSEUMS
theislandnow.com

LIU Digitizes Southampton History Museum photo collection

Long Island University’s Palmer School of Library and Information Science announced the publication of “Digitizing Local History Sources,” a groundbreaking five-year project and website offering the public access to more than 65,000 pages of historical materials from 45 participating historical societies across Long Island. The endeavor was funded by a...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
highlandsranchherald.net

Museum shares works of Americans in France

“Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France,” now open at the Denver Art Museum through March 13, includes more than 100 paintings created between 1855 and 1913 by American painters, some who studied in official and private academies and some who roamed the city and countryside, painting images. In preceding...
DENVER, CO
atlantarealestateforum.com

Discover the History of Flight at the Museum of Aviation

Darlene McLendon, president and CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation, joins the Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio podcast to discuss the rich history of aviation and the museum’s exhibits. McLendon joins hosts Carol Morgan and Todd Schnick for the Around Atlanta segment. In 1987, McLendon served as a radar...
ATLANTA, GA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy