Owings Mills, MD

Seahawks Men’s Basketball Grounded by No. 14 Johns Hopkins

By St. Mary's College of Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 7 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Four starters scored in double figures Saturday evening as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team competed in the Pride of Maryland hosted by Stevenson University. St. Mary’s College (0-2) took on No. 14 Johns Hopkins University (3-1), falling 75-53 as Johns Hopkins outscored the Seahawks, 43-23, in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2002aE_0d3kqVnr00

How It Happened

  • Following sophomore forward Gary Grant’s (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) driving layup for the game’s first bucket, Johns Hopkins went on a 12-2 run to lead by eight five minutes into the game.
  • The Blue Jays stretched the lead to nine – their largest of the half – just over a minute later behind a pair of free throws by Connor Delaney.
  • Junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) led the charge for St. Mary’s College, sparking a 23-11 run over the next 11 minutes to give the Seahawks a 30-27 lead – their biggest of the game – with 2:20 remaining in the first half. Goodwin put up 11 points in the run on the strength of three three-pointers while first-year guard Olumide Lewis (Greenbelt, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) added eight as Lewis dropped a pair of three-point buckets.
  • Delaney responded with a three-pointer of his own and Ethan Bartlett knocked down a pair of free throws to send the Blue Jays into the locker room with a 32-20 halftime lead.
  • Hopkins heated up from downtown in the second half, draining three three-pointers to balloon its two-point halftime lead into a double-digit margin within the first five minutes of the half. The Blue Jays would lead by as many as 25 with 2:06 remaining.
  • St. Mary’s College never threatened in the final 20 minutes as the Seahawks’ shooting from beyond the arc cooled down considerably and Goodwin and Lewis were limited to two points each.

Inside the Box Score

  • The Seahawks made 6-of-11 three-pointers in the first half but only hit 2-of-9 in the second half while Johns Hopkins went from 3-of-16 (.188) to 7-of-14 (.500) to distance themselves from the visitors.
  • The offensive play off the bench was lacking for St. Mary’s College as six reserves combined for just four points.
  • Goodwin, Lewis, and Grant tallied 13 points each to pace the Seahawks while first-year forward Isaiah Eggleston (Rocky Mount, Va./Carlisle) added 10.
  • Grant led St. Mary’s College with a game-high seven rebounds while Lewis contributed three assists and Goodwin had two steals.
  • The Blue Jays edged St. Mary’s College, 39-30, in rebounds Sidney Thybulle and Carson James each hauled in seven.
  • Delaney finished with game-highs of 18 points and five assists while Tom Quarry came in with 13 points to lead Johns Hopkins to its third straight win.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • Nov. 23 at Hampden-Sydney (3-0) – Hampden-Sydney, Va. / Kirby Field House – 7:00 p.m.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two Seahawks named to United East Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team

LATHAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Izzy Hermans (Silver Spring, Md./Academy of the Holy Cross) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning. The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair […] The post Two Seahawks named to United East Cross Country All-Sportsmanship Team appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sanchez Selected to United East Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team

LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior defender Jorge Sanchez (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday morning. The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship Team demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness […] The post Sanchez Selected to United East Men’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SOCCER
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Carlson, Horn Earn NFHCA All-Region Honors

BROCKPORT, N.Y. – Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) and first-year Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern) represented St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey on the 2021 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region Teams as announced by the NFHCA on Monday morning. Click for 2021 NFHCA Division III All-Region Teams These are the first-ever All-Region awards for both Carlson and Horn, who […] The post Carlson, Horn Earn NFHCA All-Region Honors appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Rake In Postseason Awards

(Waldorf, MD, November 24, 2021) The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced their Postseason Awards on Wednesday afternoon. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs received numerous honors both on and off the field. Southern Maryland’s Stan Cliburn was named the Atlantic League Manager of the Year. Cliburn posted win/loss records over .500 in both halves of the […] The post Blue Crabs Rake In Postseason Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Perunko Picked for United East Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team

LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior defender Nefret Perunko (Salisbury, Md./James M. Bennett) was named to the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer All-Sportsmanship Team as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. The nine-member United East All-Sportsmanship Team recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. Student-athletes selected to the All-Sportsmanship...
SOCCER
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Swimming Posts Season-Bests at Washington College

Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) tallied a season-best time in the 100 breaststroke as Kidd won the event in 1:11.02. Kidd picked up another season-best time in the 200 individual medley, winning it in 2:16.92, while senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) came in second in 2:31.85 followed by sophomore Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in third in 2:39.32.
SWIMMING & SURFING
