An elderly man was killed in a crash Sunday in north Conroe. The man, who was in his 80s, was behind the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that was stopped at a red light about 8:30 a.m., when, for an unknown reason, it rolled north on Loop 336 into the intersection at State Highway 105 East, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.

CONROE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO