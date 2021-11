LANSING — Michigan paid out at least $3.9 billion in improper unemployment payments and most of the money likely won’t be recouped, a blockbuster state audit has found. The Thursday report, published by the Office of the Auditor General, is the latest in a months-long debacle that has resulted in the resignation of two Unemployment Insurance Agency directors over their handling of payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO