ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $440,156

Dothan Eagle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe "Fairhope II" Plan is perfect for those who prefer elegance and space. This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom plan features a sweeping great room and kitchen area that is perfect for cooking while also entertaining. A separate...

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern

At home | Dreamy Master Bedrooms

Much more than just the place you sleep, today’s master bedroom should function as a truly personal in-home retreat. Your bedroom is, or should be, a haven to escape the daily routines and a tranquil place to destress. Before diving into a new design, it is important to develop a...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Citizen Online

4 Bedroom Home in Baldwinsville - $129,900

Great 4 bedroom cape cod home situated on spacious fully fenced double lot in the Village of Baldwinsville. Home newly sided approximately 7 years ago, along with many new windows. Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, first floor bedrooms and hallway - ready to be refinished to your desired look. Formal dining room features plenty of natural light plus corner built-in. Attached garage allows for you to park your car inside during winter and not worry about brushing snow off in the winter mornings. Fully fenced yard provides excellent space to let pets outside, and to keep children in the yard. Patio off back of home gives area to eat outside, relax and enjoy. Breezeway from garage to home offers space for shoes, boots and coats, keeping the mess out of your home. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own a 4 bedroom home situated on an outstanding fully fenced double lot!
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Fairhope, AL
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
Free Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Spotsylvania - $350,000

This spectacular home sits on corner lot in the community of Lake Wilderness. Large family room with fireplace off breakfast nook open to kitchen, which has center island and tons of cabinet space. There is even a pantry! Don't forget to check out the formal dining room for those family and holiday occasions. Homeowner can utilize a main level bedroom with four bedrooms upstairs (3 bedroom perc) or use main level room as an office. Or use one of the rooms for hobby room! So many options. Half bathroom on main level with two full bathrooms upstairs. Laundry located on upper level. Finished basement with extra room for workshop/craft room and a large rec room which can be used for playroom or game room. The possibilities are endless with this much space. But don't forget the outdoors! Relax on your large front porch facing the shady front yard with mature trees. Paved driveway and attached one car garage. Enjoy entertaining on your rear deck and spacious back yard! Convenient Lake Wilderness community offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, beach, playgrounds and more. Private security patrols subdivision. Riverbend High School District! Don't miss out on your chance to own this wonderful home! Schedule your showing today before this one is under contract!
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Atlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Pleasantville - $125,000

Three bedrooms at this price!!!! Investor Alert! 3 Bedroom with a full basement and off street parking! WHAT? Yes And easily accessible to public transportation, shopping and personal conveniences. Stop it now, this one has everything you need for your family or for a rental property. Upgraded Kitchen and flooring. Open Sunny Floorplan, Sun Porch, Corner Lot Location. Contingent upon Seller finding suitable housing, but the search was already started.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Winston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $324,900

Main level living at its BEST in the picturesque neighborhood of Owls Trail. Easy living abounds in this ALMOST NEW brick and vinyl, LOW MAINTENANCE, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with versatile, spacious upper-level bonus room. You will find beautiful flooring throughout the home - carpet, tile and vinyl plank, stylish doors, plus 9’ main level ceilings. Enjoy a generous kitchen with gray shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, tile backsplash, island, SS appliances, pantry, and dining area which opens to the light-filled great room. The main level primary suite affords a bath with double sinks, a beautifully tiled shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Enjoy the fall weather on a fabulous covered patio that overlooks a gorgeous backyard with a fenced area. HOA maintains the yard/landscaping. Easy access to major highways. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants & medical centers.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Star-Herald

2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $130,000

Great home with ton of appeal inside and out. Updated flooring, cabinets, paint, and more. Getting a new water heater. When you walk in the new front door you will right away notice the arched doorways and coved ceiling. The large living room gives way to the separate dining room OR through the hallway to the bedrooms, bath and more. Passing through the dining room with newer laminate flooring you enter the giant 10 x 18 eat-in Kitchen with updated cabinets and counters. From the kitchen you can walk through to the hallway with access to bedrooms and bath. Additionally towards the back of the home is a bonus room. This room is carpeted and has fresh drywall and insulation (you could easily add a small heater for year 'round use) Past the bonus room is a covered patio with clear sidewalls, and beyond that lies the 18' x 22' garage with auto opener. Beside the garage is a 6' x 24' shed with a concrete floor. that could also be used as a workshop. Yes, this house does seem to go forever. Drive in the garage easily from the alley. Gotta see this one, SOON!
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Cooking#Bedroom Home
Daily Progress

5 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $635,000

As you view this gracious home in Still Meadow, note the great attention to detail with the quality finishes throughout the home---stunning moldings and chair railings, handsome hardwood floors, plantation shutters, custom bookcases, etc. The home provides a marvelous traffic pattern for formal & informal entertaining that can overflow to the private deck. The property has been professionally landscaped with an eye to deer proofing, conserving water usage, privacy, & monthly care. Handsome hardscaping & stone paths meander through the property. Enjoy the spacious kitchen with double oven, gas cooktop, generous size pantry, & granite counters that open to the family room with a gas fireplace. The large master bedroom suite provides room for a gracious sitting area. On the 2nd level there are three additional bedrooms, one with an attached study/library. The terrace level is handsomely finished to accommodate a huge library with a small patio off of it, a bedroom, billard room, & utility room. This is a home that could easily accommodate a multigenerational family. A generator provides power for the main & terrace levels, garage door, & HVAC. Conveniently located to Charlottesville’s many amenities. Meticulously maintained.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
REAL ESTATE
WJON

Minnesota House Still for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
goodshomedesign.com

These Tiny Home And Shed Prefab Units Starts At $10,400

If your family is growing this year or you are simply in need of more space, there is no need in buying a larger house when you can extend the existing one. Adding extra space is much easier than you think, with the use of prefab units that can be delivered right to your door.
HOME & GARDEN
bhhschicago.com

207 E 31st Street #5F

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom with heated garage parking condo located by the side of Illinois Institute of Technology. Hardwood floor through out the condo. In unit washer/dryer and nice size balcony. Granite countertop and Stainless steel appliances. Bus stop to Downtown is in front of the building. Close to the lake, redline and green line station, Chinatown. and minutes to Chicago downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
The Grand Rapids Press

Party palace: Giant home with indoor pool, sauna, bar and 2-story library on the market in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — There’s a home for sale in Midland that features an indoor pool, bar, humidor, two-story library, and more than 6,000 square feet of living space. The home, located at 5606 Pondview Drive in Midland, is listed for $899,900. This custom Martelli Construction home is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy