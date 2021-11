Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has taken to Instagram to tease fans that the sixth and final season will be arriving “sooner than you think.”. In the Instagram post, Byrne has appeared to showcase a short teaser of the main protagonist, played by Cillian Murphy, walking through the ominous, empty streets with a large bag in hand. As he looks off-camera, the clip cuts off to show the series’ title and the text, “Early 2022.” Accompanying the clip is the caption, “We’re coming for you sooner than you think. By order of…,” further evoking one of the show’s signature phrases.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO