‘Social and emotional learning’ programs in schools emerge as a new target for activist parents

Ell G., a nonbinary high school senior from West Hartford, didn’t hear much about LGBTQ identities when they were younger, apart from a brief mention of the AIDS epidemic in a middle school health class.

“That was all the queer education I received,” they said. “For most of my life, none of this stuff was discussed.”

West Hartford is trying to change that. This year, the school system has adopted a framework that embeds what the district says are age-appropriate social justice standards into classroom lessons, from kindergarten through grade 12. It includes a new “gender literacy” component that focuses on identity and inclusion.

The approach has sparked a backlash from some parents, who say the schools are exposing young children to what they view as difficult concepts relating to race, sexual identity and gender expression.

“The very real truth is that the vast majority of children have no idea of these concepts and do not have the ability to understand the complexity of these topics [through] a modern lens,” David McCullough, a father of three, told the school board earlier this month.

“That the board is even contemplating ... that teachers rather than parents would introduce topics such as the ability to identify as a different gender than the one assigned at birth or that one’s race results in difference with peers, to kindergarteners or other elementary school children is profoundly troubling.”

Attacks on lessons that emphasize empathy and celebrate diversity echo the uproar over the teaching of critical race theory. In both cases, conservative groups assert that the education establishment is sowing division and encroaching on the rights of parents by indoctrinating students with untested liberal ideas on race, gender and sexuality.

“It truly feels like a real-time social experiment being conducted on my kids,” said Victoria Coyle, a mother of three children, two of whom attend Bugbee Elementary School in West Hartford.

“These are sensitive topics,” Coyle told the school board on Nov. 3. “Not all children are developmentally ready for nuanced topics like this at young ages.”

Another West Hartford parent, Jenny Fischer, said the district’s transgender-inclusive curriculum has resulted in some awkward conversations with her three young children. “I had the opportunity to review the lesson plan and when words such as ‘cisgender,’ ‘nonbinary,’ ‘gender-questioning,’ among others are being defined on the board and we are making students question ideas about themselves that many had not thought of before, that might be a problem,” Fischer said.

The case laid out by McCullough, Coyle and Fisher was amplified by Parents Defending Education, a national group that collects reports from parents upset that their local schools are embracing “harmful agendas” that “force kids into divisive identity groups.”

“Parents are increasingly concerned about schools’ focus on gender identity under the guise of social justice,” said Erika Sanzi, director of outreach for Parents Defending Education. “Unfortunately, they are running into a brick wall when they raise these concerns and are also told by school officials that the content is required and they are not allowed opt their children out. The current orthodoxy is to teach very young children that their sex was assigned at birth by their parents but is completely disconnected from their gender, that they should be the ones to choose if they are a boy or girl. This curriculum represents the ideological manipulation of children’s minds and it leaves them confused and their parents feeling powerless.”

West Hartford school officials say the culture war over race, gender and education is being whipped up by outside groups who are misrepresenting what’s actually being taught in the schools.

“First it was the boogeyman of CRT,” said Tom Moore, superintendent of schools in West Hartford, referring to the furor over critical race theory, a graduate-level academic framework for examining the impact of systemic racism.

“Now it is ‘gender equity indoctrination,’ meant to frighten people about what their children are hearing, even though we rarely see any concrete examples, just books that people want banned,” he said.

Moore said both he and Roszena Haskins, the district’s director of equity enhancement, were flooded with negative and threatening feedback after the National Review published an account that condemned West Hartford for making books with transgender content such as “When Aidan Became a Brother” available to elementary-age students.

“In the past week, we have received phone calls and emails that our days are numbered and we’re going to have to answer before God for supporting deviant behavior like homosexuality,” Moore said.

West Hartford isn’t unique. Activist parent groups around the nation have turned their focus to educational initiatives that seek to fortify children’s mental health by providing them with tools to process their emotions, take responsibility for their actions and empathize with those from different backgrounds and cultures.

Many districts, including West Hartford, have embraced the concept of social and emotional learning, which aims to “provide students with understandings and skills that they need to increase their social consciousness and act in ways that foster respect, empathy, fairness and universal humanity,” according to a letter Haskins sent to parents last month.

Conservatives say such programs undermine parents and direct focus away from what they consider the core mission of public schools: teaching academic basics.

”The [school] board can accomplish its goals by simply instructing children to be nice to one another,” McCullough said. “I encourage the board to stop spending its valuable time and energy on such personal, moral and political endeavors and focus on improving on literacy, STEM skills and civics understanding in our children.”

That criticism is shortsighted, according to children’s mental health experts who say they have seen a sharp spike in the number of children experiencing psychological distress related to the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are seeing more trauma as a result of the pandemic and when kids suffer trauma, their brains literally cannot take in new learning,” said Virginia A. DeLong, who has been a school counselor for 18 years and currently serves as advocacy chair for the Connecticut School Counselor Association.

Educators reject the notion that social and emotional learning is a code word for instilling “wokeness” in kindergartners.

“It’s about teaching kids that we may not always agree and we may not align with other people’s experiences, but we can learn how to be respectful of one another,” DeLong said. “I don’t see these skills as political. I see them as human rights issues. But I guess it’s easier to demonize these programs rather than taking the time to understand them and how they benefit our kids.”

Programs that teach empathy and understanding can be literal lifesavers for trans and nonbinary teens. A 2020 national survey by Trevor Foundation found that such students were less likely to attempt suicide if they had access to an in-person LBGTQ-affirming school.

Moore said West Hartford’s social and emotional learning curriculum aims to send a message of belonging and support to “that child who feels different, who has been labeled ‘weird’ or ‘freak’ by the callous few.”

Lessons that focus on diversity and inclusion bolster the mental health of kids who identify as LGBTQ as well as their cisgender peers, said Barry Walters, the founder and team leader of West Hartford Pride.

“They’re starting in kindergarten to address bullying before it starts and give kids who feel different something to latch on to‚” said Walters, who is also the father of a 15-year-old who attends West Hartford schools. “It lays the groundwork for what comes later, and I can’t fathom how it could be a problem to teach kids to accept one another.”

Ell G. agreed. The teen, who came out as nonbinary in eighth grade, is enrolled in the REACH program, an alternative public high school for students who benefit from smaller classes.

The district’s emphasis on social and emotional learning can help all students, Ell G. said. “It’s important for people to have respect and compassion,” they said. “I think that’s true not only for the students who are trans but for the students who are questioning or who are cis.”