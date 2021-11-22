ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final 2022 Sentinel Central Florida Super60 recruiting rankings: Top 10

By Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago
Twin brothers Demari Henderson (8) and Ja'Cari Henderson (3) are are tied for the No. 1 ranking in the Central Florida Super60 and both headed to UCF. Rich Pope

This is the third and final installment of the final update of our Sentinel 2022 Central Florida Super60 recruiting rankings has big changes in the Top 10

Find the rankings each day at: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/sports/florida-recruiting/

Sanford Seminole’s Henderson twins — Demari and Ja’Cari — flat make plays and are a big reason why the Seminoles could be headed for a repeat of the Class 8A state championship. The twins unseated big-time West Orange receiver Jayden Gibson for the top spot, who is now No. 3, followed by another Seminole standout linebacker Kameron Moore at No. 4.

The Henderson twins and Moore will all sign with UCF on Dec. 15, a huge coup for the Knights.

Head coach Gus Malzahn and his crew pulled off a Super60 first by landing four players from the Central Florida Top 10. The other is offensive lineman Leyton Nelson.

Nelson is part of another first by joining teammate Jacorey Thomas, a gifted athlete who is headed for Georgia, in he Top 10, the first time the Braves have ever landed two players within the Top 10 of the Super60.

UCF keeps its Sanford pipeline going in a big way. The beginning of that connection was Kameron Moore’s brother Brandon “Bam” Moore, a cornerback who signed in 2016 as part of Scott Frost’s initial recruiting class. Moore was followed by receiver Gabe Davis, who is now with the NFL Buffalo Bills, in 2017 and Davis’ brother tight end Jordan Davis signed in 2020.

So far, UCF has five Central Florida players committed to the 2022 recruiting class, the other being Apopka cornerback Nikai Martinez.

Florida and Marshall also have four Super60 players committed, and USF and Coastal Carolina have three.

The Sentinel’s recruiting rankings are not necessarily a ranking of the best high school players in Central Florida, but a projection of the players we think will have the biggest impact at the next level.

Since the inception of the Super60 in 2010, two No. 1-ranked players in Central Florida have gone on to play in the NFL in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix of Dr. Phillips and Keanu Neal of Bushnell South Sumter. One No. 2 player, Leonard Williams of Daytona Beach Mainland, also is in the NFL, and No. 3 player Chandler Cox of Apopka also made it. Most of the top players from 2016 until present are still in college.

Final 2022 Sentinel Central Florida Super60

Three injured players would be ranked but they missed all or a large portion of their senior seasons.

Chris Hays covers college and high school football recruiting for the Sentinel. He can be reached at CHays@orlandosentinel.com .

