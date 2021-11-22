At Connecticut theaters, a new normal as enthusiastic audiences mask up and fill seats

The Bushnell's check-in tables, where ticketholders show proof of vaccination and receive plastic wristbands that allow them to enter the theater.

More signs to read. Fewer paper playbills. Documents to show at the door. An extra line or two to stand in. No more unwrapped cookies at the concession stand. And masks — everybody’s wearing masks, not just for shows like “Phantom of the Opera.”

Otherwise, it’s business as usual at Connecticut theaters. Visits to Hartford Stage, The Goodspeed, The Bushnell, Playhouse on Park and Long Wharf Theatre in recent weeks suggest more people are venturing out to shows, and informal chats in the lobbies suggest that they feel safe doing it.

The enthusiasm is palpable. Some theaters work the return of live theater into the performance itself. “A Grand Night for Singing” at the Goodspeed played up the turning on of spotlights and the opening swells of the orchestra. “Doubt” was staged on a purposely bare stage at Westport Country Playhouse, drawing attention to the theater building.

Audiences are enthusiastic. Some theaters provoke large pre-show reactions with “We’re back” speeches. Theater leaders who don’t customarily give opening night speeches have made exceptions, eliciting not just cheers but happiness at the concept of warm human interactions inside theaters again.

Before going in

Before each Bushnell performance several long tables are set up at both entrances to the courtyard. There, ticketholders line up to show their proof of vaccination (or a recent negative COVID-19 test) and an ID. Then they’re given a plastic wristband — different colors on different nights, so it’s difficult to cheat the system — at which point they can walk through the courtyard and into The Bushnell building, where the next gauntlet, a metal detector and a ticket-scanning machine, await.

The outdoor wait has not been long, but it remains to be seen how popular they’ll be when the temperatures drop in wintertime.

A table setup similar to The Bushnell’s awaits outside the Goodspeed Opera House, which did two summer seasons of outdoor concerts and readings of new musicals in the theater’s parking lot before being able to reopen the opera house for “A Grand Night for Singing” in September. For “The Chinese Lady” at the Long Wharf in New Haven, there was a table in the parking lot down the outside stairs from the theater (which is situated among food truck loading docks), while the vaccination proof card process was rather casually handled by someone at the door of the theater.

Policies and policing

The Westport Country Playhouse made headlines in July when it announced that it would be asking audiences for proof of vaccination when it staged the religious drama “Doubt” in November. All the regional theaters in the state followed suit, and regional theaters nationwide made an informal pact to be unified in setting and enforcing the policies. Connecticut performing arts centers, some of whom formed a still-active alliance during the COVID-19 shutdown, also agreed to uniform regulations.

The city of Hartford lifted its mask mandate earlier this month. That doesn’t mean Hartford theaters will lift theirs. The theaters have found that audience members seem to prefer that precaution. They also don’t just answer to the city: unions, including the theater union Equity, have their own strict regulations with which theaters must comply to host professional shows.

One of the obvious concerns when theaters reopened with a slew of new regulations was that they might be difficult to enforce. Theater ushers, who manage most of the small disruptions in the auditorium during a performance, are volunteer workers at most venues and, according to some theater leaders, had expressed concerns about their responsibilities being increased.

Yet audiences at performing arts centers and regional theaters have become skilled at self-policing over the years. Incidents like using a cellphone or chatting during a performance seldom rise to the level of usher intervention because they’re usually quickly resolved by theatergoers.

There’s also the power of the majority. If you don’t wear a mask at a theater, you stand out. Chances are, the offender is not there to cause a scene; like everyone else, they are there to see a show they paid for. In a few cases, ushers at The Bushnell and elsewhere have been seen telling individual theatergoers to put on, or adjust, their masks.

Signs telling everyone to wear a mask can be found on the doors of every theater. At The Bushnell, ushers wave paddle-shaped “Please wear your mask” signs before each performance, and at intermissions. There are also reminders in the spoken pre-show announcements. At the opening concert of the Hartford Symphony Orchestra MasterWorks series in The Bushnell’s smaller Belding Theater, one of the pieces required a giant projection screen, which the theater used as an additional, gigantic “wear your mask” sign.

The theater bar scene

The bar or café in the lobby is integral to theatergoing for many people. When The Bushnell first reopened in September, the small café in its box office area was closed. It’s been open for weeks now. The bar counters in the theater’s lobbies are bustling.

The Bushnell, Hartford Stage and other theaters that once let people bring drinks and food inside the theater now insist that you consume those items in the lobby. At Hartford Stage, this can be an almost meaningless distinction in the upstairs bar area, since that lobby abuts the back of the auditorium and people typically rest plates and drinks on the railing there. But people seem to getting the message: You don’t see as many cups underfoot at the seats.

Trust your patrons

In conversations with The Courant, several theater leaders agreed with the thesis that theaters shifted from cautious trepidation about letting people back into the theater to the realization that they can trust their audiences. In the case of regional theaters, a large portion of the audience are long-term subscribers; the theaters know them by name, know where they sit and know how they tend to behave.

It is harder for music clubs and arenas to have the same confidence, for a variety of reasons including the lack of a subscriber base, the size of the venues and whether there’s a lot physical activity in the crowd and the nature of the entertainment.

In most cases, live theater is back, feeling stronger every performance, and continually expressing concern for the safety of the audience.

Christopher Arnott can be reached at carnott@courant.com .