Goose Island’s Bourbon County beers hit shelves on Black Friday — but some small shops say they’re unfairly denied access to the most-coveted brands

Goose Island will release its iconic family of whiskey barrel-aged Bourbon County beers on Black Friday, and that means two things: fevered reaction from beer fans and frustrations among some small retailers across Chicagoland.

A handful of small-scale beer stores say a lack of access to the most-coveted Bourbon County brands has compelled them to stop selling the annual release — or any Goose Island beer at all.

The owners of three suburban beer shops — Orange & Brew in Downers Grove, Crafted 1979 in Mokena, and the Beer Cellar, which has locations in Glen Ellyn and Geneva — say they have dropped Goose Island after being required to push its brands through the year to access the Bourbon County beers their customers want most.

But when the Bourbon County allotments were made, they say, they were treated as afterthoughts, while much of the most sought-after beer has gone to large chain stores such as Binny’s Beverage Depot, Jewel-Osco and even Walgreens.

“They don’t need us because we don’t move volume,” said Eric Schmidt, owner of Orange & Brew. “And we don’t need them, because I don’t need those beers that don’t move to have Bourbon County for one day a year.”

The situation shines a rare light on the mechanics of how beer is sold and the quiet jockeying for shelf space that can include wink-and-nod side deals, such as access to rare beer as a reward for sales.

Multiple beer shop owners say Goose Island isn’t the only brewery to tie its rarest products to annual sales, but that it is particularly beholden to the practice. The three suburban shop owners say the company’s unwillingness to work with them, combined with a lack of consumer demand for the year-round Goose Island beers they felt required to stock, left them ready to sever ties with Chicago’s oldest brewery and its most-heralded annual beer release.

Interest has waned in Goose Island’s ubiquitous year-round brands such as 312 Urban Wheat Ale and IPA, which are made largely by parent company Anheuser-Busch; according to market research firm IRI, which tracks beer sales in supermarkets, convenience, big box and drug stores, Goose Island IPA has been down nearly 16% in dollar sales in 2021 and 312 Urban Wheat is down nearly 25%. Next Coast IPA, another year-round product, is down nearly 30%.

By contrast, Bourbon County beers are considered boutique products, a lineup of high-priced sippers aged in an array of whiskey barrels by Goose Island in Chicago. But even those have a hierarchy among beer fans; some Bourbon County brands are snapped up quickly, while others linger on shelves for months or even years. Goose Island will release eight Bourbon County beers this year.

After Orange & Brew received a disappointing Bourbon County allocation in fall 2019, Schmidt said, he asked for one case — 12 bottles — of the Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout variant available only in Chicago to entice his customers into buying other Bourbon County beers in a package.

The response from a Goose Island sales rep was dismissive and condescending, he said: “It was, ‘You guys don’t sell enough and all that stuff is allocated and there’s nothing we can do.’”

He immediately began phasing out the brand entirely.

“It was a breakup,” Schmidt said. “They wanted to put it in Jewel and Binny’s. Which is fine, but that just speaks to where they want to be.”

A spokesperson for Goose Island and Anheuser-Busch declined to discuss how the company allocates Bourbon County beers. Both Jewel-Osco and Binny’s have held online lotteries in recent weeks to sell entire lineups of this year’s Bourbon County beers. Binny’s is charging $259.99 for nine bottles, or $124.99 for six. Jewel-Osco has mapped out where each of the eight beers will be available at its dozens of grocery stores, stretching from Crown Point to Carol Stream.

Relationships between breweries and retailers can enter a murky legal area, said Ashley Brandt, an attorney at Chicago’s Tucker Ellis specializing in alcohol law, potentially circumventing a three-tier system meant to place distributors as a block between brewers and the stores, bars and restaurants that sell their beer.

There are also laws against compelling retailers to carry one product to access another — known as a “tie-in” — and laws mandating equal access to products among retailers, Brandt said. But there is no prohibition against certain accounts being rewarded with increased amounts of high-profile products, he said.

“If a distributor makes a unilateral decision to reward people with the limited quantity they’ve got, it’s hard to prove that’s a full-on tie-in,” Brandt said. “Breweries getting involved implicates the issues that the three-tiered system is supposed to stop, such as the brewer having undue influence over the retailer.”

Dave Hawley, who launched the Beer Cellar in early 2014, hasn’t carried Goose Island beers since 2015, after a disagreement over Bourbon County allocations.

For the first year he was open, Hawley said, he carried 22 brands of Goose Island beer, and was able to buy a satisfactory handful of Bourbon County variants. Hawley said he was told by sales representatives from both Goose Island and its Chicago distributor, Lakeshore Beverage, that if he kept it up, he’d see similar results the following year.

Among the brands he carried in his cozy 600-square-foot shop was 312 Urban Wheat Ale, which sat so long on shelves it would go out of code, he said.

“They would have to come and pick it up and swap it for fresh beer,” he said. “That’s gas station beer, not Beer Cellar beer.”

The following fall, he requested Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout, which he thought customers would want most. He was told by a Lakeshore Beverage sales rep that it wasn’t available for a smaller store like his, Hawley said.

His reaction, Hawley said, was, “What am I doing here? Why am I wasting my time trying to bow down to you?”

A Lakeshore Beverage spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Though some beer stores are dropping Bourbon County, many more will carry the beers, finding a way to make the dance with Goose Island work. Some shop owners say they have remained committed to pushing Goose Island brands throughout the year and seen their Bourbon County allocations rise as a result.

Eric Schutz, owner of Iron & Glass, which has locations in Romeoville and Minooka, said he brings in as much Goose Island beer as he can sell throughout the year — “small amounts at a time; we don’t let anyone dictate what we carry” — and accepts his Bourbon County allocation, whatever it is.

“We get what we get because of what we sell, and we’re happy with what we get,” he said. “There are other shops that get more because they have a (Goose Island) tap handle year-round, but we don’t worry about one specific brand or brewery.”

Those without Goose Island on their shelves have sought alternative promotions for the day after Thanksgiving. In 2015, Hawley started a Black Friday beer release of his own “to keep me relevant.” He collaborates with Michigan’s Transient Artisan Ales on Neckbeard Nectar, a family of imperial stouts similar to Bourbon County made with an array of adjuncts and aged in whiskey barrels.

Hawley said he remains an admirer of Bourbon County beer, but declines annual offers from Goose Island to carry it.

“It’s a decision I made six years ago, and what I filled in to replace Bourbon County works great,” he said. “I want to work with people whose values I align with. I’m not going to just be another number to these people.”

Crafted 1979, which opened in 2017, dropped Goose Island after two years of enthusiastically supporting the brewery with an eye on Bourbon County allocations. After two rounds of disappointing Bourbon County allotments — despite the shop building Goose Island displays and featuring the brewery in its beer curation for fundraisers and a concert series — co-owner Denver Worker said he asked for a meeting with sales reps from Goose Island and Lakeshore Beverage.

Worker said that when reps told him they didn’t include sales between November and January in his count because numbers could be inflated by the Bourbon County release, “I was done.”

“I said I didn’t want them back in our store and that we were ending our relationship,” he said.

Crafted 1979 stopped carrying any brands from Lakeshore Beverage — which includes Founders Brewing and Boulevard Brewing — for about six months in protest, Worker said. He relented on the ban, with the exception of Goose Island. The rule also extends to Cultivate Community Table, a restaurant he co-owns in south suburban Frankfort.

“We’re in an extremely better place than those days of dealing with them,” Worker said. “The breweries we’re supporting are the breweries supporting us. I never felt that way ever with Goose Island.”

Like the Beer Cellar, Crafted 1979 has forged its own Black Friday release, Take the Barrel Back, a nonadjunct stout made in collaboration with Mikerphone Brewing of Elk Grove Village.

Orange & Brew, meanwhile, will tap an array of Revolution’s barrel-aged beers.

Shortly after opening Orange & Brew in 2018, Schmidt said he ran into a similar problem with Chicago’s Revolution Brewing that he did with Goose Island: some of Revolution’s core beers, such as Anti-Hero IPA and Rev Pils, weren’t selling. Instead of penalizing him, Schmidt said, a Revolution sales rep tried to find a solution, offering him different beers in different packages until something resonated with customers.

“They’ve taken the time to figure out what works for us and how to have a good mutual partnership,” Schmidt said. “They found value in being here.”

The Chicago area’s ever-growing number of breweries makes reliance on any one product, such as the Bourbon County beers, less essential, retailers say. That made it easier for Beermiscuous, which has shops in Lincoln Park and Highwood, to phase out Goose Island beers in 2021, co-owner Austin Harvey said, a decision he attributed to the brewery’s response to last year’s unionization effort .

“We’ve seen much less interest in Goose Island products in the last couple years,” Harvey said. “This has come as smaller breweries in the Chicago area have really been stepping up their games and production levels when it comes to the types of barrel-aged offerings that get people excited during the cold months.”

This year, Harvey said Beermiscuous will not carry Bourbon County for the first time. He said he’s glad to leave behind the dance that ensures a robust Bourbon County allocation.

“As a small indie shop, it’s to the point where there’s no benefit to ensconcing yourself in a game already stacked against you,” Harvey said.

He said he doesn’t envision bringing Goose Island back to Beermiscuous shelves — even the vaunted Bourbon County beers.

“Never say never, but I don’t see the practices on their end changing,” Harvey said. “And we’re not hurting without them.”

