Editorial: A cool glass of Lake Michigan water. Cheap for some, irrationally expensive for others.

Teresa Gerritsen shows her kitchen faucet water pressure at home, Nov. 4, 2021, in Dixmoor. Gerritsen said she went about 10 days without running water at her home. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

How long can you go without water before your blood begins to boil? Can you last a day without showering, water for cooking, toilet flushes? A couple of days? A week?

Last month, the small, predominantly Black and Latino south suburb of Dixmoor went roughly two weeks without water . Schools and businesses had to close. A boil order was issued. Residents sought refuge at the homes of relatives or friends, or ( assuming they had the resources ) checked into a hotel.

There’s a couple of potential causes for Dixmoor’s water crisis that have been floating around. It could have been a problem with a feeder main from Harvey, the neighboring south suburb from which Dixmoor buys its water. Or it might have been a water main break in Dixmoor. Or it could have been something else.

At the heart of Dixmoor’s plight, however, is this reality: A mostly minority south suburb is paying exorbitantly more for water than much of the rest of the Chicago region, and the tiny hamlet of 3,600 should expect the disparity to only get worse. So should a bevy of other mostly Black or Latino south and west suburban communities.

Why?

Why should a commodity that everyone needs, a commodity that comes from a source as plentiful as Lake Michigan, be prohibitively expensive for some and relatively cheap for others?

The answer lies in the irrational, Kafkaesque way that water gets distributed and priced in the Chicago area.

For Chicagoans, Lake Michigan is more than a breathtaking expanse of blue that helps frame their city. It’s a drinking water source that’s relatively inexpensive; city residents are geographically first in line and thus pay rates that don’t break the bank. But what Chicago doesn’t drink and use, it sells to surrounding suburbs. In turn, those communities sell to suburbs farther out—at incrementally higher prices.

But why do many south suburbs end up paying the most?

Water mains and other components of water distribution infrastructure have been deteriorating for years, even decades, in these communities. Businesses and jobs have fled many south and west suburbs, chipping away at their tax bases and leaving municipalities with dwindling coffers when it comes to money for water infrastructure maintenance and overhauling. Pipes start leaking, which forces towns to charge more. According to a 2017 Tribune investigation, more than 25 billion gallons of lake water leaked out of this region’s system in 2016, costing $44 million. Five west and south suburbs — Burnham, East Hazel Crest, Hometown, Maywood and Posen — lost at least a third of their water supply in 2016.

President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure legislation should serve as an obvious source of help. The package includes $55 billion to shore up America’s access to clean drinking water. Dixmoor, Harvey, Maywood and other south and west suburbs with decrepit water infrastructure should be first in line for that money. Exactly how much will be earmarked for the south and west suburbs? Stay tuned.

Still, the Chicago area didn’t have to wait this long for relief. As far back as 2018, legislative fixes were on the table in Springfield. One bill would have created a Cook County water infrastructure fund to help pay for system upgrades. The fund would have doled out grants to Cook County suburbs to pay for the overhauls. Another bill proposed in 2019 tackled the glaring inequities in water rates across the Chicago area. That bill would have set up a water rate advisory committee to study the reasons for water rate hikes and brainstorm ways to set more equitable rates. Both bills went nowhere.

South and west suburban leaders shouldn’t have to beg Springfield for help on what has been a problem unaddressed for far too long. Lawmakers must realize that the vitality of the Chicago region is a driving force behind Illinois’ overall economy. And when one chunk of the Chicago area lags, the whole metropolitan region suffers — as the does the whole of Illinois.

By the same token, those south and west suburban leaders share the blame for their water woes. Harvey was put under a consent decree in which a court appointed receiver gained control of the city’s water fund. Why? Because Harvey’s water stewardship was a mess. Harvey officials were accused of not paying for millions of gallons of water that the south suburb bought from Chicago and then resold. Money that was supposed to repay Chicago went to cover unrelated loans.

And Dixmoor? Harvey says Dixmoor owes it more than $2 million for water it sold to the tiny south suburb. Dixmoor officials have also used money from the village’s water fund to meet payroll for village workers — money that normally would go to water infrastructure maintenance.

The losers in all of this are the citizens of Harvey, Dixmoor and a host of other south and west suburbs, who must wonder why they endure so much hardship for a commodity that the rest of the region enjoys at relatively low cost.

The Biden administration and Springfield can and should help south and west suburbs with their water woes. But residents of those communities can help themselves as well — by electing fiscally responsible officials who know how to lead.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook .

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com .