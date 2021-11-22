ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The reasons behind lithium-ion batteries’ rapid cost decline

EurekAlert
 7 days ago

Lithium-ion batteries, those marvels of lightweight power that have made possible today’s age of handheld electronics and electric vehicles, have plunged in cost since their introduction three decades ago at a rate similar to the drop in solar panel prices, as documented by a study published last March. But what brought...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Growth of lithium-indium dendrites in all-solid-state lithium-based batteries with sulfide electrolytes

All-solid-state lithium-based batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes are considered a viable option for electrochemical energy storage applications. However, the application of lithium metal is hindered by issues associated with the growth of mossy and dendritic Li morphologies upon prolonged cell cycling and undesired reactions at the electrode/solid electrolyte interface. In this context, alloy materials such as lithium-indium (Li-In) alloys are widely used at the laboratory scale because of their (electro)chemical stability, although no in-depth investigations on their morphological stability have been reported yet. In this work, we report the growth of Li-In dendritic structures when the alloy material is used in combination with a Li6PS5Cl solid electrolyte and Li(Ni0.6Co0.2Mn0.2)O2 positive electrode active material and cycled at high currents (e.g., 3.8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) and high cathode loading (e.g., 4"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2). Via ex situ measurements and simulations, we demonstrate that the irregular growth of Li-In dendrites leads to cell short circuits after room-temperature long-term cycling. Furthermore, the difference between Li and Li-In dendrites is investigated and discussed to demonstrate the distinct type of dendrite morphology.
INDUSTRY
SFGate

Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium

MILAN (AP) — The carmaker Stellantis said Monday that it has secured a five-year supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe to support its plans to convert to 98% electrified vehicles by 2025. Stellantis, the company that combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, signed a binding agreement with Vulcan Energy...
BUSINESS
nanowerk.com

New research reveals the mechanism of ion transport in aqueous Li-ion batteries

(Nanowerk News) Lithium-ion batteries are notorious for being a fire hazard due to their flammable organic electrolytes. As such, there has been much effort to utilize water-based electrolytes as a safer alternative. However, this is hampered by the problem of water molecules undergoing electrolysis into hydrogen and oxygen within the battery, which causes various problems such as poor efficiency, short device longevity, and safety issues.
CHEMISTRY
Scientific American

U.S. Looks to Extract Lithium for Batteries from Geothermal Waste

California and the Biden administration are pushing incentives to make the United States a global leader in a market that’s beginning to boom: the production of lithium, the lightweight metal needed for the batteries of electric vehicles and for the storage of renewable energy from power plants. At the moment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Battery Technologies#Data Collection#Mit
teslarati.com

Tesla Model Y in China gets 12V lithium-ion battery like the Model S Plaid

Tesla Giga Shanghai recently kicked off Made-in-China Model Y Performance deliveries. New Model Y Performance owners in China shared a few tidbits about their vehicles, including its 12V battery upgrade. A few Tesla China owners went under the Model Y Performance vehicle’s hood and discovered that it was using a...
CARS
CleanTechnica

Warning On Lithium-Ion Batteries: Beware Of Premature Lock-In

Everyone is talking about a new study that outlines how the cost of lithium-ion batteries for stationary energy storage has dropped 97% since the 1990s. That’s a stunning achievement, but it would be a mistake to let the conversation stop there. The new study is not an exercise in cheerleading. Instead, it’s a warning against putting too many eggs in one technology basket, and an argument for continuing to explore new chemistries and materials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Detroit News

Stellantis gets lithium hydroxide source for EV batteries in Europe

Stellantis NV has secured a source for lithium hydroxide for electrified vehicle batteries in Europe, the automaker said Monday. Stellantis and Australia-based Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. have signed a five-year binding agreement for shipments to begin in 2026. The resource is a critical component of lithium-ion batteries used to power plug-in hybrids and EVs; reports suggest there could be a shortage of the compound as EV demand grows. Stellantis is seeking to have 70% of its European sales be electrified by 2030 with a full lineup of EVs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wind power becoming too cheap to support itself

Major efforts to bring down the cost of generating wind power should be restrained, the head of a turbine-making major has warned, citing the industry's limited ability to continue investing in new technologies and enterprises. The cost of wind power has recently dropped to levels that allow a challenge to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

BSLBATT expands integrated lithium-ion power to heavy-duty forklift segment

BSLBATT Battery. (Nov. 25, 2021) – Raniero Forklift Trucks company breaks new ground with BSLBATT Battery factory integrated, high-voltage lithium-ion power in Load capacity From 12 to 25 tons capacity sit-down counterbalanced lift trucks. The Raniero® AC150-6 - AC160-6 - AC170-6 - AC180-6, AC160L-12, AC180L-12, AC200L-12, AC220L-12 120V, and AC120-6 - AC140-6 provide a zero-emission alternative with performance comparable to an internal combustion engine in high-capacity indoor and outdoor applications.
INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Accelerated renewables-based electrification paves the way for a post-fossil future

Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) ”Today, 80 per cent of all energy demands for industry, mobility or heating buildings is met by burning – mostly fossil – fuels directly, and only 20 per cent by electricity. Our research finds that relation can be pretty much reversed by 2050, making the easy-to-decarbonise electricity the mainstay of global energy supply,” says Gunnar Luderer, author of the new study and researcher the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research as well as professor of Global Energy Systems Analysis at the Technical University of Berlin. “For the longest time, fossil fuels were cheap and accessible, whilst electricity was the precious and pricier source of energy. Renewable electricity generation – especially from solar photovoltaics – has become cheaper at breath-taking speed, a pace that most climate models have so far underestimated. Over the last decade alone prices for solar electricity fell by 80%, and further cost reductions are expected in the future. This development has the potential to fundamentally revolutionize energy systems. Our computer simulations show that together with global carbon pricing, green electricity can become the cheapest form of energy by 2050, and supply up to three quarters of all demand”, Luderer explains.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
motor1.com

UK: Motorway services to get battery packs that help with rapid charging

The government-run organisation in charge of the nation’s motorways and major A-roads has announced plans to invest in giant battery packs for service stations. The so-called energy storage systems (ESSs) are designed to allow rapid charging infrastructure to be installed where the grid supply would ordinarily be insufficient. National Highways...
CARS
Patriot Ledger

Board rejects permit for lithium battery storage

Calpine Fore River Energy’s request for a special permit to construct a lithium-ion battery renewable energy storage system at its facility on Bridge Street was rejected by the Board of Zoning Appeals, Nov. 17. Board member Jonathan Moriarty said the location for a lithium-ion renewable energy storage system, "was not...
WEYMOUTH, MA
EurekAlert

Free green services could substantially reduce emissions

Using carbon tax revenue to fund free green electricity and public transport could significantly reduce individual households’ greenhouse gas emissions, a new study has found. The paper, published today by the University of Leeds, reveals that providing these services for free could reduce home energy emissions by 13.4%, and motor...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Photochemically driven solid electrolyte interphase for extremely fast-charging lithium-ion batteries

Extremely fast charging (i.e. 80% of storage capacity within 15"‰min) is a pressing requirement for current lithium-ion battery technology and also affects the planning of charging infrastructure. Accelerating lithium ion transport through the solid-electrolyte interphase (SEI) is a major obstacle in boosting charging rate; in turn, limited kinetics at the SEI layer negatively affect the cycle life and battery safety as a result of lithium metal plating on the electrode surface. Here, we report a Î³-ray-driven SEI layer that allows a battery cell to be charged to 80% capacity in 10.8"‰min as determined for a graphite full-cell with a capacity of 2.6"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2. This exceptional charging performance is attributed to the lithium fluoride-rich SEI induced by salt-dominant decomposition via Î³-ray irradiation. This study highlights the potential of non-electrochemical approaches to adjust the SEI composition toward fast charging and long-term stability, two parameters that are difficult to improve simultaneously in typical electrochemical processes owing to the trade-off relation.
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

UK business claims to offer ‘world’s most sustainable lithium-ion battery’

An advanced-battery company based in the West Midlands of England claims to have developed “the most sustainable, low-waste lithium-ion battery in the world.”. Aceleron says its “compression technology method” has enabled it to produce products in which every component can be accessed for repair, replacement or upgrade. The company claims its ‘Essential' product is fully recycable, effectively giving the device an “infinite lifespan,” according to co-founder and chief technical officer Carlton Cummins.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

CBAK Energy starts operations at Nanjing lithium battery plant

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) +4.8% pre-market after saying it commenced operations at its Nanjing lithium battery manufacturing plant in China's Jiangsu province. CBAK says the plant is equipped with an initial annual capacity of 0.7 GWh for its new 32140 battery model targeting the light electric vehicle and electric vehicle sectors.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

New material improves li-ion battery charging speed by 10 times

Researchers at the University of Twente in the Netherlands discovered that by using nickel niobate for the anode of lithium-ion batteries, the charging speed can be improved by ten times. Nickel niobate (NiNb2O6) is a new material that, in the researchers’ view, has very attractive properties such as returning to...
ENGINEERING
techxplore.com

Powering up next-generation energy storage with beyond-lithium-ion battery systems

Researchers led by Jennifer L. Schaefer, professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, analyzed how magnesium-ion-conducting solid polymer electrolytes may work in two separate battery systems. They published their findings on Sept. 15 in Energy Material Advances. "Energy storage devices need to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Thinking About an EV Purchase? Good News: Battery Costs Will Decline

One of the biggest hurdles that automotive manufacturers, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), face on the road to broader electric vehicle (EV) adoption is driving costs lower. Much of the long-term thesis for EVs as an investable asset class hinges on these vehicles realizing price parity with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, and one of the ways of getting there is driving the price of both nickel-rich lithium-ion (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries lower.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy