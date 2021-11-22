ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column by Pete Sirianni: A Thanksgiving humbug

By Pete Sirianni
Families might be gathering in larger numbers this week for the first time in more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Last year, families either held smaller Thanksgiving dinners, had them outside or went without them altogether in an effort to keep everyone germ-free and in open air. My family, for instance, had a regular Thursday dinner.

See, we’re not big Thanksgiving people. I, for one, could go without the holiday altogether. I know my mother, who is always on turkey duty, would likely say the same. Thanksgiving is kind of a placeholder holiday anyway, a singular mid-week day off from work between Halloween (fun costumes) and whatever you celebrate in December (ugly sweaters).

The best part of Thanksgiving is the food and family. For any non-Italian family, I have news for you — every holiday is about food and family. Sunday dinners are for food and family. Without the food, Thanksgiving is just a random Thursday where people pretend cranberry sauce is both a sauce and edible.

And don’t get me started on the pilgrims and their funny hats. Unfortunately, our public education system only has time to teach so many things — important subjects, like trigonometry and SAT prep — instead of actual American history.

Turkey is a little overrated and surely doesn’t deserve to be the main course of a major holiday. It’s fitting turkey and the Dallas Cowboys — two things we give way, way too much credit and attention to — are hallmarks of Thanksgiving.

I propose we replace Thanksgiving turkey with something that pairs well with red sauce. What’s stopping us from making chicken parmesan or stuffed shells the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner? What kind of holiday doesn’t have a noodle option?

Noodles, as far as I know, don’t need to beg every year for a presidential pardon. Let’s keep politics out of this.

My final gripe with this so-called great American holiday is who came up with the bright idea to put it on a Thursday? Some of us have to work on Friday.

In 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving would be the final Thursday of November. In 1941, Franklin Roosevelt established it would be the fourth Thursday of the month, so there’s precedent for changing the date.

I’m eligible to run for president in 2032. There may be some changes coming to our great American traditions if I have anything to say about it.

(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com.)

