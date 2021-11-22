ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Q&A: Five questions with GM Mike Elias on his first three years with the Orioles, and where the next three will take them

By Jon Meoli, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0hnk_0d3kkMtI00
The Orioles' executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, pictured on Feb. 14, 2020, spoke to The Baltimore Sun about where he’s seen the most progress in the team’s rebuild, how their moves this offseason are meant to marry their organizational improvement with the major league results and where he sees things in three years time. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun

Three years ago this month, the Orioles concluded a lengthy hiring process for a baseball operations head by bringing Mike Elias over as executive vice president and general manager from the Houston Astros. There, he oversaw the draft and amateur talent acquisition as part of a long-term rebuilding project that the Orioles sought to emulate.

Elias assumed control of an organization that was set to pick first in the following year’s MLB draft by virtue of a 115-loss season, and three years later, they’re likely picking first again after losing 110 games in 2021.

Most of the progress the team has made in that span has been below the surface. Their farm system, through an adjustment in draft philosophies and a full overhaul in player development principles featuring data-driven plans and progressive instruction, went from being middling to being one of baseball’s best. Their front office has been built out with a growing analytics department, and they’ve returned to the Latin American player acquisition market in a more significant way than ever.

On the occasion of this anniversary, Elias spoke to The Baltimore Sun about where he’s seen the most progress in the Orioles’ rebuild, how their moves this offseason are meant to marry their organizational improvement with the major league results and where he sees things in three years time.

Editors note: Some questions and answers have been edited for clarity.

How would you characterize the progress that’s been made over the last three years in what you set out to accomplish?

I think we are absolutely thrilled to the degree we have built out the baseball operations staff and infrastructure. I think we could stack it up against some of the best in the league. Right now, the results of that work is most visible with what’s going on with our farm system and our amateur player acquisition channels, but very, very quickly, it’s going to be evident to observers what our baseball operations department is putting together on the major league field.

We knew it was going to be a challenge starting late in the 2018 offseason, to start hiring, but we were fortunate, I think top-to-bottom, I think with a lot of our major hires, getting people who had very plug-and-play-like capabilities in the areas we were lacking and that sped things up. And also, the talent we’ve been able to find in the minor league coach hiring space has exceeded my expectations. That’s been a big boost. We really feel great about where we’re at, especially having navigated the COVID seasons.

Everyone knows all the challenges that you came into this and were open about, but was there anything particularly challenging or that was a curveball in those three years that you look back on and thought you handled well, or weren’t expecting to have to handle, other than COVID?

I mean, everybody had to handle COVID and it impacted different teams differently, but putting that aside, I think we got some major, really unlikely and unusual health situations with Trey [Mancini] and [Heston] Kjerstad, and those are both looking on the up-and-up right now, and that’s wonderful, a testament to our medical staff. But those are things that a baseball team doesn’t bake into its expectations when you think about injuries and pitchers getting hurt, two guys getting really serious illnesses, two of our better players. That was something of a surprise for everybody to have to deal with, but these things happen in life. That’s why we do all the work we do, to prepare for the unexpected.

Do you feel like the hitting coach setup you guys have this year is an indication of the progress on the farm system and everything you’ve worked toward there starting to show itself and impact the major league team?

I think there’s a lot that goes into staff structures. It’s always an ever-changing, ever-evolving topic, and you’re looking for the right mix, the right people. In particular, with these most recent hitting coach hires , we felt that we had a coach in Ryan Fuller that we had found, hired, trained in the minor leagues, and wanted to make sure that we kept him long term, because we feel like he has tremendous potential and he’s already demonstrated that with his work in the minors. We were excited about and value — placing value on having some additional continuity across the minor league program and the major league program that tends to happen organically when you promote from within.

We found a coach in [Matt] Borgschulte from the Twins that we feel like is a very good complement to Ryan, and also is on the same page with the program that we’re implementing. We recognize, though, that neither has been in the major leagues. There are always expected to be growing pains, and sometimes you make moves with longer-term rewards in mind. There’s always tradeoffs with any decision or any hire, but we’re very excited to have this group in there, and what’s going on with the rest of the hitting group. We have many other very high-ceiling hitting coaches in the minors and we’re looking forward to growing their careers there.

With baseball operations and the infrastructure in place but little success with the major league team, how do you describe this phase that you guys are in now, and what the hopes are for right now?

Since we’ve started, we have taken the approach of everything that we do is geared towards making the playoffs, and bringing this team at least to playoff contention or playoff caliber and also doing it in a way that’s not just a one-year-and-done thing and we’re back in a hole that we’re digging out of. We’ve done everything with the long-term health and the long-term playoff odds of the organization in mind and it was truly a bottom-up project, given all of the deficiencies that the Orioles exhibited at the time that we started at the end of 2018 and some of the lingering issues from the prior cycle. I think everybody knew that. We were speaking openly about it, and everything we’ve done and will do in the future, including allocating resources, will be with the playoffs in mind.

So, while we’re not within arms reach of the playoffs right now, the core talent that you need in baseball to get yourself to that spot — core players that you have under contract for multiple years — we’ve got more and more of those guys, and we also have the depth in our minor league system now surrounding them that is leading to the really high farm systems, the No. 1 or No. 2 farm system [rankings] you’re seeing. Having those two things together is a very healthy spot for an organization to be in, especially in conjunction with the kind of roster and payroll flexibility that we have now going forward. I still think that we’re looking to see the talent and core pieces kind of emerge and gain momentum, and that’s primarily what we’re looking for and looking toward in 2022. But whenever that step is taken, I think as I said in terms of pursuing playoff odds, it will lead to a change in the way that we allocate our resources and try to leverage those playoff odds.

And I guess that ties into where this naturally ends. It’s been three years and a lot of work. What do you expect to have happened and where things could be three years from now?

We’ve recognized the challenges that exist in our division, in kind of the market size that Tampa and we have in our division and where we were starting from, and I’ve been very careful to refrain from rolling out timelines, knowing how unpredictable the future is in every direction. There’s health, there’s luck, there’s what other teams do. But I would be very confident, and I already feel confident saying right now, that I think we have joined the ranks of having a healthily-run franchise that will have the operational capability that we see from similar teams in Tampa, in Cleveland, and I can name a few more, to persist and make Baltimore baseball as good as it can possibly be over the next five, 10, 15 years. We have that now, and it’s only going to become more and more evident over the next three years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

What the Orioles’ past Rule 5 protections under Mike Elias suggest they might do this time around

Analytically minded front offices such as the Orioles’ typically use the past to try to predict the future. That methodology can be applied to guessing how they’ll approach protecting eligible prospects from the Rule 5 draft by Friday’s deadline. The Orioles have eight openings on their 40-man roster, though it’s doubtful they use protections to fill them all. They’ll likely want to make their ...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elias
NJ.com

Yankees will sign elite shortstop, ex-Cy Young winner, MLB insider predicts

That’s how some teams approach MLB free agency, including the New York Yankees, who are just two years removed from handing ace Gerrit Cole a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract. Expect general manager Brian Cashman to do some more spending this winter, according to SNY MLB insider John Harper, who...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox steal from the Yankees again with surprising waiver claim

The Boston Red Sox added an outfielder from the Yankees roster. The Boston Red Sox announced that they have claimed outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. The Yankees acquired Locastro from the Arizona Diamondbacks last July but his time in the Bronx was brief. He was...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans should riot if latest free agent rumor is true

New York Yankees fans better hope the latest free agency rumor is not true. While the New York Yankees have a reputation as big spenders in free agency, this latest rumor suggests they are leaning towards going cheap at a marquee position. The New York Daily News reports that while...
MLB
Boston

The Red Sox just picked up one of the fastest players in baseball

One of MLB’s fastest players — if not the fastest — is coming to Boston. The Red Sox announced Friday afternoon that they had claimed speedster outfielder Tim Locastro off waivers from the New York Yankees. Locastro, a 29-year-old who has played with Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Yankees,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Orioles#Q A#The Houston Astros#Latin American
Yardbarker

2 Surprise Teams That Could Land Javier Baez

The 2021 MLB offseason is in full swing, and dominoes are already starting to fall. One of the biggest storylines this winter revolves around the stacked group of free-agent shortstops. Some superstars at that position could find themselves playing for new teams in 2022, and Javier Baez is one guy...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers make wild mistake signing failed LA Angels starter

Andrew Heaney had a terrible end to his LA Angels career, and it didn’t end there. After posting a 5.27 ERA with the Angels in 18 starts last year, he went to the Yankees and posted a 7.32 ERA over 12 games (five starts). It was a really awful year for Heaney, and it would appear that he’d have a tough time finding a new home for next year. Besides, he hasn’t had a sub-4 ERA since 2015.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Dodgers trade ex-Yankees, Mets outfielder (UPDATE)

A familiar name is back on the market. The Orange County Register reports the Los Angeles Dodgers designated outfielder Billy McKinney for assignment last week. MLB clubs faced a Friday deadline to set their 40-man rosters ahead of next month’s Rule 5 Draft. If McKinney passes through waivers, he could...
MLB
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
MLB
wesb.com

Pirates Release 3 Players

The Pittsburgh Pirates have released right handed pitcher Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and infielder/outfielder Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster. Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster now stands at 37 players.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Free agent SS Corey Seager expected to sign on Monday?

Free agent shortstop Corey Seager could be nearing his next contract, as The New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports that there is a “belief” that Seager will sign on Monday. Seager was known to be leaning towards finding a new team before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1, and interestingly, that same report indicated the same about another prominent Scott Boras client in Marcus Semien.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy