Pendleton, OR

Senate confirms first tribal member in history to lead National Park Service

By Jacob Fischler
Idaho Capital Sun
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C55Vt_0d3kkGaw00 The U.S. Senate approved by voice vote late Thursday the nomination of Charles F. Sams III as the first confirmed National Park Service director since 2017. Sams, an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation near Pendleton, Ore., will be the first tribal member to lead the Park Service in the agency’s 105-year history. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zaKU8_0d3kkGaw00

Charles F. Sams III, an Oregonian who would be the first enrolled tribal member to be National Parks Service director, cleared another hurdle in the U.S. Senate’s nomination process. (Courtesy of the state of Oregon)

At his confirmation hearing , Sams said he would work to rebuild the Park Service workforce and improve morale. The Park Service was without a confirmed director for all of Donald Trump’s presidency. The agency manages 423 sites, including 63 national parks, that see hundreds of millions of annual visits across all 50 states.

Senators at the hearing praised Sams’ background and work in tribal government and nonprofits, but some raised concerns about his lack of experience in the Park Service.

Still, no senators from either party objected to his confirmation either at the committee vote earlier this month or on the floor Thursday.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, appointed Sams to the regional Northwest Power and Conservation Council earlier this year. She also recommended Sams for the Park Service position.

In a statement, Sen. Ron Wyden, (D-Ore.), said Sams was the “right nominee” to lead the park service.

“Chuck is a role model in the stewardship of American land and waters, wildlife and history,” Wyden said. “And now thanks to the Senate’s unanimous decision to confirm his nomination, Congress and park-goers will have someone steady and experienced to rely on in the years ahead.”

Sams also won praise from moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia. Manchin chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that oversees the Park Service.

Sams “will bring an important perspective to the NPS,” Manchin said in a Friday statement. “I look forward to working with him to ensure our iconic national parks are protected for generations to come.”

The post Senate confirms first tribal member in history to lead National Park Service appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration

The Bureau of Land Management is updating Obama-era plans to manage the greater sage-grouse habitat in 10 Western states.The BLM has published a request for comments to help update management plans for the bird’s habitat in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and other Western states.  The Interior Department agency will review new scientific data, including […] The post Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

New study finds widespread concern about the health of government, democracy

A survey commissioned by a Boise-based institute has found that a sizable minority of Mountain West residents think violence is justified when the government fails its people. Meanwhile, a large share of those surveyed believe the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, and are concerned about the health of American democracy. The findings are […] The post New study finds widespread concern about the health of government, democracy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

How could the infrastructure bill affect Idaho? It’s more than roads and bridges

There are many details to iron out about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden on Nov. 15, but mayors in Idaho cities large and small already have plenty of ideas for how the funds could improve their communities. The $1.2 trillion bill was supported by 19 Republicans in […] The post How could the infrastructure bill affect Idaho? It’s more than roads and bridges appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Former Rep. Luke Malek drops out of Idaho’s lieutenant governor race

Former Rep. Luke Malek announced Sunday night that he would end his campaign for lieutenant governor and support House Speaker Scott Bedke in the 2022 election, citing a need to prevent extremism in the state. Malek, who represented the Coeur d’Alene area from 2012 to 2018, declared his candidacy for the office in November 2020. […] The post Former Rep. Luke Malek drops out of Idaho’s lieutenant governor race appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Pendleton, OR
Idaho Capital Sun

Montana pick to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife vows ‘collaborative conservation’ at agency

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service pledged Wednesday to let science guide decision-making at the agency and to collaborate with government and private partners. Martha Williams, the former director for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, told the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that wildlife […] The post Montana pick to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife vows ‘collaborative conservation’ at agency appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal judge sides with GOP states challenging limits on tax cuts in pandemic relief law

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Alabama has ruled in favor of Republican attorneys general in 13 states — including Iowa, Florida, New Hampshire, Kansas and Montana — that sued the federal government over a section of a coronavirus relief bill that barred states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. The ruling, which granted […] The post Federal judge sides with GOP states challenging limits on tax cuts in pandemic relief law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Senate committee kills three vaccine-related bills

The Senate State Affairs Committee decided not to advance three bills passed by the Idaho House of Representatives on Tuesday, effectively killing the bills until at least the next legislative session in January. The committee met for nearly four hours to hear from bill sponsors and to take testimony from the public on the three […] The post Idaho Senate committee kills three vaccine-related bills appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment

The U.S. House is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, and remove him from the Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The vote is a rebuke of Gosar for a video he posted to social media last week.  The video manipulated an anime sequence to depict […] The post U.S. House to vote to censure Gosar, strip him of committee assignment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted 223-207 on Wednesday to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments, following his social media post of a manipulated cartoon that depicted him attacking Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois […] The post U.S. House censures Arizona’s Paul Gosar, boots him from committees appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature approves joint statement against federal vaccine mandates

The Idaho Legislature has passed a joint memorial that will notify President Joe Biden and his administration that the Legislature strongly opposes vaccine mandates for federal workers and contractors, as well as vaccination and testing requirements for large businesses and health care businesses. Senate Joint Memorial 105 passed on a voice vote in the Senate […] The post Idaho Legislature approves joint statement against federal vaccine mandates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
HEALTH
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

House committee introduces all 29 new bills on agenda as Idaho Legislature returns

The action started with a flourish shortly after 7:30 a.m. when the Idaho Legislature reconvened the longest legislative session in state history Monday at the Statehouse.  House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, successfully pushed for the introduction of all 29 draft bills on the House Ways and Means Committee’s agenda.  Many sought to ban vaccine […] The post House committee introduces all 29 new bills on agenda as Idaho Legislature returns appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Political candidate challenges Idaho’s new redistricting legislative map

It didn’t take long for a political candidate to launch the first challenge to Idaho’s new redistricting plan. In fact, the challenge may have come a little too quickly. Branden Durst, a former Democratic state senator turned Republican superintendent of public instruction candidate, filed a legal challenge Wednesday asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare […] The post Political candidate challenges Idaho’s new redistricting legislative map appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

 The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges — it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video

Nearly 30 Democratic U.S. House members plan to introduce a resolution censuring their Arizona Republican colleague Rep. Paul Gosar for social media posts that depicted him killing New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. On Sunday, Gosar tweeted from his official and personal accounts and posted on Instagram a video showing an anime sequence with the […] The post U.S. House Democrats to introduce censure of Gosar over violent video appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho redistricting commission re-approves same congressional, legislative maps

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission wrapped up its business on Wednesday at the Idaho State Capital by re-doing votes to approve new legislative and congressional district maps and then approving the state’s final redistricting plan.  Commissioners approved the same maps as they originally did on Friday without making any changes to legislative map L03 or congressional […] The post Idaho redistricting commission re-approves same congressional, legislative maps appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Easing of supply chain problems to start with backed-up seaports, White House says

The first seaport to improve its facilities following passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill could be in Savannah, Georgia, a senior Biden administration official said Tuesday. President Joe Biden has yet to sign the measure, which Congress sent to Biden’s desk late last week, funding improvements in highways, transit, ports, waterways, airports and other […] The post Easing of supply chain problems to start with backed-up seaports, White House says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
SAVANNAH, GA
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House cleared a $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill and took a major step toward passage of a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill late Friday, following months of wrangling between Democrats’ progressive and moderate wings. The votes marked a milestone in the marathon negotiations among members of the House […] The post U.S. House sends $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to Biden for his signature appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate committee advances nomination for National Park Service director

The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on a voice vote Tuesday approved Charles F. Sams III’s nomination to lead the National Park Service.  Sams, an Oregonian who would be the first enrolled tribal member to be NPS director, won the support of several Republicans on the committee.  Ranking Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming […] The post U.S. Senate committee advances nomination for National Park Service director appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

