ParkMobile Expands Into More Locations With Google Pay Direct Payment Option In Google Maps

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today another expansion of cities that can use Google Maps and Google Pay to pay for parking through ParkMobile. Google and ParkMobile teamed up to launch in November 2020 following the introduction of the redesigned Google Pay app, and this feature was added to Google Maps in May 2021. Google Maps and ParkMobile are the #1 and #3 ranked apps in the app store's navigation category, making this a powerful combination for drivers.

ParkMobile's integration with Google Pay enables users to pay for parking in over 350 cities across the U.S. without needing to download a separate parking app or create a ParkMobile account. Over 100 new markets were recently added, including Pittsburgh, PA, Sommerville, MA, and Jersey City, NJ. Some newly added universities include The University of Georgia, UC Davis, and Arizona State University.

On Google Maps, ParkMobile users can navigate to their destination and quickly pay for parking at most locations where ParkMobile is accepted. To pay, drivers can either tap on the "pay for parking" button from driving navigation in Google Maps, or from the Google Pay app or webpage (pay.google.com/parking). Then, they can use Google Pay to enter their parking zone number, add time, and select their preferred payment method. If it is the user's first-time using Google Pay to park, the user also has to enter the car's license plate number. Once the session has started, the user can easily extend parking time from the Google Pay app without going back to the meter.

"We want to make everyday payments, like parking, fast and easy with Google Pay," said Fausto Araujo, Product Manager, Google Pay. "Thanks to our integration with ParkMobile, users can navigate to where they're going, pay for their parking and top up their meter all from the convenience of their mobile device."

"We are excited to continue expanding our work with Google and bring ParkMobile's vast inventory into Google Maps," says Jeff Perkins, CEO of ParkMobile. "Thanks to the growing partnership between ParkMobile and Google, more parkers across the US will have an easier and seamless parking and paying experience."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC, is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, providing a contactless way for millions of people to easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile devices. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities, as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without worrying about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Mark Lister, SVP of Marketing mark.lister@parkmobile.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parkmobile-expands-into-more-locations-with-google-pay-direct-payment-option-in-google-maps-301428670.html

SOURCE ParkMobile

