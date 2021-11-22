ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radware Releases Series II Of Its 2021 Hacker's Almanac

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware®, (RDWR) - Get Radware Ltd. Report a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today introduced Series II of its 2021 Hacker's Almanac. The three-part series is an infosecurity field guide for security and IT professionals as well as executive decision-makers with responsibility for safeguarding their organizations. In a lessons-learned format, Series II unwinds the tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by notorious actors in real-world cyberattacks, and shows how these TTPs map up to the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

The Hacker's Almanac series serves as a cornerstone for helping organizations understand:

  • The threat landscape.
  • Why they might be at risk.
  • Their attack surface.
  • How attackers can target an environment.

"Understanding the objectives, tactics, and methods of malicious actors is an important step in an organization's journey to a balanced security strategy," said Pascal Geenens, director of threat intelligence at Radware. "By gaining a deeper understanding of their adversaries' TTPs, organizations will be better prepared to detect, isolate, deceive, and evict threat actors who might be targeting their environment." Series II of the Hacker's Almanac describes tactics and techniques, ranging from the reconnaissance conducted to begin an operation and the initial access required to gain a foothold in a victim's network, to the execution of the attack, defense evasion strategies, and exfiltration. It gives examples of real-world attacks that targeted supply chains, critical infrastructures, IOT devices, financial assets, and more. And it goes into detail on how bots, DDoS attacks, credential stuffing, router hijacking, and other techniques and extortion tactics are used to exploit their victims.

"If there was one word to capture what organizations should expect from cybercrime in 2022, it would be 'more,'" said Geenens. "More sophisticated, high intensity attacks. Smarter attackers with larger budgets. Increased pressure on supply chains and critical infrastructures. And bigger, bolder extortion threats. In short, the security community will have to be more vigilant than ever before, and organizations will need to make considerable efforts to keep their attack surfaces under control. The last two years ushered in a new dawn for cybercrime and info security, and it's not going away anytime soon."

Released earlier this year, Series I of the Hacker's Almanac offers an overview of current threat actors. A copy of this report can be obtained here.

About Radware Radware ® (RDWR) - Get Radware Ltd. Report is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

THIS PRESS RELEASE AND THE RADWARE 2021 HACKER'S ALMANAC SERIES REPORTS ARE PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THESE MATERIALS ARE NOT INTENDED TO BE AN INDICATOR OF RADWARE'S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OR OPERATING RESULTS FOR ANY PRIOR, CURRENT, OR FUTURE PERIOD.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could." For example, when we say that by gaining a deeper understanding of their adversaries' TTPs, organizations will be better prepared to detect, isolate, deceive, and evict threat actors who might be targeting their environment, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware's website at www.radware.com .

Media Contacts:Gerri DyrekRadware Gerri.Dyrek@radware.com

