KBR Awarded Digital Advisory Services Contract By Dyno Nobel

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (KBR) - Get KBR, Inc. Report announced today that it has been awarded a three-year contract by Dyno Nobel to provide digital plant performance monitoring and advisory services for its ammonia plant in Waggaman, Louisiana.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide its proprietary digital solution and technical advisory services for the process and equipment health of the plant using the KBR INSITE® platform. The solution is targeted to maximize production, energy efficiency, and plant reliability while keeping its environmental performance in check.

"KBR is pleased to extend its services and solutions to Dyno Nobel, backed by decades of our industry and domain expertise," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President, Sustainable Technology Solutions. "With companies consciously opting for sustainable operations, solutions such as KBR INSITE® help our clients achieve their productivity goals by ensuring energy-efficient operations with a minimal carbon footprint."

KBR has a long history of designing and building end-to-end, sophisticated, digitally enabled solutions and services for our clients worldwide, including high-fidelity operator training simulators, reliability-based maintenance solutions, dynamic simulation solutions, advanced process control solutions and more. KBR's digitalization technologies and solutions enable companies to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and create opportunities for increased revenue and profitability, while deriving high availability and enhanced value from their existing assets.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 29,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statement

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the significant adverse impacts on economic and market conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's ability to respond to the resulting challenges and business disruption; the recent dislocation of the global energy market;; the company's ability to manage its liquidity; the outcome of and the publicity surrounding audits and investigations by domestic and foreign government agencies and legislative bodies; potential adverse proceedings by such agencies and potential adverse results and consequences from such proceedings; changes in capital spending by the company's customers; the company's ability to obtain contracts from existing and new customers and perform under those contracts; structural changes in the industries in which the company operates; escalating costs associated with and the performance of fixed-fee projects and the company's ability to control its cost under its contracts; claims negotiations and contract disputes with the company's customers; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; protection of intellectual property rights; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements; compliance with laws related to income taxes; unsettled political conditions, war and the effects of terrorism; foreign operations and foreign exchange rates and controls; the development and installation of financial systems; the possibility of cyber and malware attacks; increased competition for employees; the ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions; and operations of joint ventures, including joint ventures that are not controlled by the company.

KBR's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks, and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors that KBR has identified that may affect the business, results of operations and financial condition. Except as required by law, KBR undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kbr-awarded-digital-advisory-services-contract-by-dyno-nobel-301429144.html

SOURCE KBR, Inc.

