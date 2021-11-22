ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For crop sales, control your emotions

Recovery in ethanol production and a gradual rise in export shipments help fuel a post-harvest rebound in corn price. The USDA, in its September Supply/Demand report, forecast U.S. ending stocks of corn for the 2021/22 crop year at 1.408 billion bushels. This projection is up 19% from the 2020/21 crop year....

Factors impacting corn, soybean exports now

The soybean export window is shrinking. USDA dropped 40 million bushels (mbu) in the November WASDE report forecast to 2.050 billion bushels. Its forecast has gyrated between that number as the low and 2.09 billion on the top end since its first release for the 21-22 crop year back in May.
Impressive cattle rally

Cattle futures have been on a nice run higher since early October. The December contract had a price low of $125.00 back on Oct. 1, 2021 with prices closing at $137.90 the day before Thanksgiving. Quite impressive as prices are now back at summer highs. Where to from here?. With...
Food prices about to soar

A worldwide shortage of nitrogen fertilizer used to boost crop yields may affect next year's food prices. Global prices of nitrogen fertilizer are at their highest levels in over a decade. The crop nutrient's sales amounted to $53 billion last year. Prices are at least 80% higher so far this year, according to Argus Media.
The Importance Of Product And Material Control For Your Business

Many people think that the only thing they need to do when it comes to controlling products and materials is making sure all of their materials are purchased in advance. This can be a good idea for some businesses, but there are other things you should be doing as well. For instance, one of the most important steps in producing any product is quality control. Not only does this help ensure your final products will be exactly what you want them to be, but it also helps avoid defects or delays.
Crop Report

Costs for preparing holiday meals will be higher this year as prices for most everyday staples and specialty items used in traditional baking recipes are up, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Bryan-College Station, said U.S. Department of Agriculture retail data...
Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Beef (USDA)

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Beef (USDA) The United States was the largest producer of beef in the world in 2020 followed by Brazil & the European Union. The United States, Brazil and the European Union accounted for roughly 50% of the world's beef production. The United States...
CROPS ALSO FACE AN EVOLVING VIRUS: New potato virus Y strains on rise as once common strain is controlled

Much like with COVID-19, a significant disease affecting potatoes, called potato virus Y, has been mutating into new and more concerning strains. Far fewer infections of the once-common strain PVY-O are being detected in potato fields throughout the Pacific Northwest. This past June at Washington State University’s 58th annual commercial...
Here are tips for improving the growth of your crops

With thousands of farms in the state of Ohio, agriculture is one of the state’s main industries. To keep these farms running successfully and capable of meeting the ever-rising demand for food, farmers need to adopt new practices and advances in technology as they are developed. To ensure you find success and provide greater yields, here are some tips for improving the growth of your crops.
Across-Breed EPD Adjustment Factors

Expected Progeny Differences published by one breed are inherently not comparable to those published by another breed. This is due to several factors including differences in arbitrary base adjustments used by each breed and differences in selection intensity for a specific trait in one breed compared to another. Consequently, producers who wish to compare bulls of different breeds must utilize across-breed adjustment factors. Breed association collaborations are underway that represent the opportunity to directly compare bulls of different breeds directly in the future. International Genetic Solutions (IGS) represents a partnership between 12 beef breed associations. Consequently, each participating breed association benefits from data contributed by partner breed associations enabling even more accurate EPDs when pedigree ties exist between breeds. These pedigree ties are evident when one thinks of SimAngus, LimFlex, Balancer, and Red Angus, as examples.
Two regional sales managers welcomed by Vive Crop Protection

Two regional sales managers welcomed by Vive Crop Protection. Two agriculture sales professionals have recently joined the Vive Crop Protection commercial group. Robert Graham has taken over the South territory and Rob Vincent fills the newly created Upper Midwest territory. Robert Graham works from his base near Dallas, Texas, and...
U.S. import prices surge in October on petroleum, food

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices surged in October as the costs of petroleum products and food increased, adding to signs that inflation could remain high for a while. Import prices accelerated 1.2% last month after gaining 0.4% in September, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. In the 12 months...
Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
Biden: Lowering Prices For The American People

President Biden discussed the current state of the economy in the South Court Auditorium. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “I want to take a moment to talk about the economy, both the progress we’ve made and the challenges we remain — that we have to face.
Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
