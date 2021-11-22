ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worldwide Sequencing Reagents Industry To 2028 - Focus On Oncology, Clinical Investigation, Agri Genomics & Forensics And Reproductive Health

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sequencing Reagents Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global sequencing reagents market is assessed to observe a growth trend at a CAGR of 12.83% based on revenue through the considered period 2021-2028.The ongoing research in genomics due to the rise in chronic diseases, along with the advancement in genomics following the launch of new technologies, are driving the studied market on a growth path. Additionally, investments by manufacturers and governments in genomics are opening new avenues for the market globally.Conversely, social and ethical issues relating to data privacy and the lack of professionals in developing regions impede the overall growth of the sequencing reagents market. Regional Outlook

The global sequencing reagents market comprises the Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest evolving region in the sequencing reagents market over the reviewed period. The region's robust growth can be attributed to the surging investments by government bodies across the major countries. Moreover, the increase in research and development of genomics is another factor contributing to the studied market's growth. For instance, the Indian government has introduced initiatives for startups in the biotechnology sector, which will ultimately foster the growth of the sequencing reagents market. Competitive Outlook

The key companies thriving in the sequencing reagents market are F Hoffmann La Roche, Illumina Inc, Perkinelmer Inc, Qiagen NV, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc, Trilink Biotechnologies Inc, Asuragen Inc, Merck KGAA, Agilent Technologies Inc, BGI Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Fluidigm Corporation, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Takara Bio Inc, and LGC Biosearch Technologies.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a leading company operating under various business segments, such as laboratory products & services, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and life sciences solutions. It develops and delivers its products to research institutes, government agencies, universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies, among others. Founded in 2006, Thermo Fisher has a presence across more than 50 nations. It is headquartered in Massachusetts, the United States. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Sequencing Reagents Market2.2. Key Insights2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute Products2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry2.4. Supply Chain Outlook2.5. Market Attractiveness Index2.6. Vendor Scorecard2.7. Key Strategic Developments2.7.1. Contracts and Partnerships2.7.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, and Divestitures2.7.3. Acquisitions & Mergers2.7.4. New Product Launches & Developments2.8. Market Drivers2.8.1. Ongoing Research in Genomics Due to the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases2.8.2. Advances in Genomics After the Launch of New Technologies2.9. Market Challenges2.9.1. Social and Ethical Issues Related to Data Privacy2.9.2. Lack of Professionals in Developing Countries2.10. Market Opportunities2.10.1. Funding by Manufacturers and Government in Genomics2.10.2. Growing Demand for Third-Generation Sequencing 3. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Application3.1. Oncology3.2. Clinical Investigation3.3. Agri Genomics and Forensics3.4. Reproductive Health3.5. Other Applications 4. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Reagent Type4.1. Sequencing Kits4.2. Control Kits4.3. Library Kits4.4. Template Kits4.5. Other Reagent Types 5. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Technology5.1. Next-Generation Sequencing5.2. Sanger Sequencing5.3. Third-Generation Sequencing 6. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - by Industry Verticals6.1. Research Institutes6.2. Hospitals and Clinics6.3. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies6.4. Other Industry Verticals 7. Global Sequencing Reagents Market - Regional Outlook 8. Company Profile8.1. Agilent Technologies Inc8.2. Asuragen Inc8.3. Bgi Genomics8.4. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc8.5. F Hoffmann La Roche8.6. Fluidigm Corporation8.7. Illumina Inc8.8. Lgc Biosearch Technologies8.9. Merck Kgaa8.10. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc8.11. Perkinelmer Inc8.12. Qiagen Nv8.13. Takara Bio Inc8.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc8.15. Trilink Biotechnologies Inc 9. Research Methodology & Scope9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables9.1.1. Objectives of Study9.1.2. Scope of Study9.2. Sources of Data9.2.1. Primary Data Sources9.2.2. Secondary Data Sources9.3. Research Methodology9.3.1. Evaluation of Proposed Market9.3.2. Identification of Data Sources9.3.3. Assessment of Market Determinants9.3.4. Data Collection9.3.5. Data Validation & Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rxkair

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-sequencing-reagents-industry-to-2028---focus-on-oncology-clinical-investigation-agri-genomics--forensics-and-reproductive-health-301429769.html

