Integrity CEO Bryan W. Adams To Deliver 3,000 Toys To Children's Medical Center Dallas As Part Of "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive

By PR Newswire
 7 days ago

DALLAS, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Monday, November 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. CST

WHERE: Children's Medical Center Dallas (Main Valet Entrance) | 1935 Medical District Drive | Dallas

WHAT: Dallas-based Integrity Marketing Group ("Integrity") Co-Founder and CEO Bryan W. Adams, joined by his family and team of employees, will deliver more than 3,000 new toys and stuffed animals to Children's Medical Center Dallas ("Children's") on Monday. The toy donation marks the summation of their "Integrity Gives Back" toy drive. The toy drive was inspired by Asher, Adams' nine-year-old son, a recent Children's patient. The initial goal of the drive was 500 toys, but more than 3,000 toys were donated by employees and Managing Partners. Integrity is one of the nation's leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products.

This donation replenishes Children's stuffed animal and toy supply which experienced a shortage due to a decrease in donations. Now young patients at the hospital will receive new toys this holiday season, when toys are needed most. The stuffed animals are given to children year-round when they go through surgery (Children's averages 29,000 surgeries a year), after they undergo treatments, for their birthday, and to celebrate special milestones.

"My son was a patient at Children's during a time their choices of stuffed animals was extremely limited, and this inspired me to rally our employees to have a toy drive. One of Integrity's core values is service — seeing our Integrity family come together to support such a worthy cause and surpass our initial goal of 500 toys to bring in 3,000 toys makes me feel so proud of our Integrity family," said Integrity's Co-Founder and CEO Bryan W. Adams. "Children's means so much to me and my family and this Thanksgiving week was the perfect time to say thank you and give back. I hope these toys can bring joy to their patients this holiday season and throughout the year."

Adams will also present a significant surprise donation of $100,000 to Children's, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas.

About Integrity Marketing Group Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrity-ceo-bryan-w-adams-to-deliver-3-000-toys-to-childrens-medical-center-dallas-as-part-of-integrity-gives-back-toy-drive-301429692.html

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

