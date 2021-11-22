ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain To Participate In The 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) - Get Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) Report, the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, announced that Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 30th at 4:00 pm ET.

A live webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com. The link to the webcast is here: Webcast Link.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005151/en/

