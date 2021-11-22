ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Victory Capital Stockholders Approve Elimination Of Dual-Class Share Structure

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) - Get Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Class A Report ("Victory Capital" or the "Company") today announced that its stockholders approved the Company's previously announced proposal (the "Proposal") to eliminate the Company's dual-class share structure at a Special Meeting of Stockholders held on November 19, 2021.

As a result of the stockholders' vote, upon the filing with the Secretary of State of Delaware of Victory Capital's amended and restated charter, Victory Capital's Class B common stock will convert into Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, and the Company will have a single class of common stock. As a result, all holders of the Company's common stock will have identical economic and voting rights.

Approximately 90% of the votes eligible to be cast at the Special Meeting of Stockholders were present either in-person or by proxy, and 99.99% of the votes cast were cast in favor of the Proposal.

All stock certificates for Class A common stock or Class B common stock will automatically represent shares of Victory Capital's common stock and continue to trade under the ticker symbol "VCTR". No further stockholder action is required.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm with $162.6 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2021. The Company operates a next-generation business model combining boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.

Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous Investment Franchises and a Solutions Platform, Victory Capital offers a wide array of investment styles and investment vehicles including, actively managed mutual funds, separately managed accounts, active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom-designed solutions, private funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan.

For more information, please visit www.vcm.com or follow us: Twitter and LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005737/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

INTRUSION To Attend The Benchmark Company's Discovery One On One Virtual Investor Conference This Thursday, December 2

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION (Nasdaq: INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that it will attend The Benchmark Company's Discovery One on One Virtual Investor Conference this coming Thursday, December 2, 2021. Executive management, including Joe Head, CTO, Franklin Byrd, CFO,...
PLANO, TX
TheStreet

Update: Dais Corporation Eliminates Short Term Debt, Positioning The Company For Long Term Growth

Addressing Climate Change with Products Built Around a Proven Nanomaterial Platform. ODESSA, FL, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Dais Corporation ("Dais" or the "Company") (OTC: DLYT), selling proven Climate Change reducing products enabled by its Aqualyte™ Platform of Nanomaterial, today announced the Company has removed $2.12M of convertible, variable debt from its balance sheet.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Announces The Elimination Of Its Incentive Distribution Rights

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) - Get Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Report ("MMLP" or the "Partnership") announced today the execution of an amended limited partnership agreement that permanently eliminates the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") of its general partner, Martin Midstream GP LLC (the "General Partner"). The elimination of the IDRs, which does not require further consents, is effective immediately.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Stock#Mutual Funds#Stockholders#Investment Strategies#Capital Holdings#Vctr#Victory Capital#The Company#Company#Proposal#Investment Franchises#A Solutions Platform
TheStreet

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Weekly Net E-Commerce Sales

For the Following Weekly Period: November 22nd-28th, 2021 or Thanksgiving Week 2021. NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has generated record weekly net E-Commerce revenue ("sales"), for the following period: Monday November 22, 2021 through Sunday November 28, 2021. The Company's net E-Commerce sales, for this one-week period, have exceeded $22,000 for the first time. The Company is confident about its business prospects for the remainder of Calendar Year 2021 and beyond.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors That Tenet Fintech Group Inc. F/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF) Is Being Sued For Misleading Investors

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a class action was filed on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTC: PKKFF) securities between September 2, 2021 and October 13, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Tenet Fintech purports to be the parent company of innovative financial technology subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GardaWorld Secures Credit Facilities To Support Its Growth Strategy

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or the "Company"), one of the largest privately owned security companies in the world, today announced that it has entered into an amending agreement to its Credit Agreement dated October 30, 2019, increasing its existing US$1,088 million Term Loan B by US$350 million to US$1,438 million. This incremental financing will be used for GardaWorld's general corporate purposes, including to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, and to pursue its disciplined acquisition and growth strategy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

ALYI Ramps Up E-Motorcycle Production To Reach $2M 2021 And $10M 2022 REV TGTS

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) ("ALYI") today announced the company's electric motorcycle production to support fulfillment of electric motorcycles for the motorcycle taxi market in East Africa is on track to support the company's $2 million revenue target for year-end 2021 and to support the company's confirmed initial $10 million base revenue target for 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

KBR Enhances Its Capital Structure And Financing Flexibility

HOUSTON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (KBR) - Get KBR, Inc. Report announced today that on November 18, 2021, the company successfully closed the fifth amendment to its credit agreement dated April 25, 2018, as previously amended. Following a strategic shift in the company's business mix, consistent performance against...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Home Capital board approves share buyback up to $300 million

In the wake of its just-released Q3 earnings report, alternative lender Home Capital Group has announced that its board has approved a share buyback of up to $300 million. “We know one of our responsibilities to our shareholders is to optimize capital and we’ve been – for quite a while – sending clear messages that we will buy back capital, and we were delighted when the [Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions] announced that financial institutions can do that now,” said Yousry Bissada, president and CEO of Home Capital.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TEXAS CAPITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. On Behalf Of Texas Capital Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("Texas Capital" or the "Company") (TCBI) - Get Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Report on behalf of Texas Capital stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Texas Capital has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
BUSINESS
AccountingWEB

Structuring Business Entities with Shared Expenses

It's increasingly important for entrepreneurs to understand how a company with multiple entities should handle shared expenses, and how a company with multiple entities should be legally structured to avoid issues with shared expenses in the future. Every company has unique circumstances, so it’s critical for business owners to get professional accounting and legal advice tailored to their exact situation. Here is some insight to help your client figure out which approach will work best for their company.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Blackboxstocks, Inc. Provides Detail on Capital Structure, Number of Free Trading Shares, and Public Float

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021-- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) (“Blackbox”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, today addressed the recent market volatility of its common stock price following the Company’s NASDAQ listing on November 10, 2021. This...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger With Wejo

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. ("Virtuoso") (VOSO) , a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that Virtuoso stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Wejo Group Limited ("Wejo" or the "Company"), a global leader in connected vehicle data, at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Shell proposes single-share structure, tax residence in UK

(Reuters) – Oil major Shell will do away with its dual-share system and keep a single line of shares, as it looks to boost shareholder payouts through stock buybacks and simplify its structure for investors. The company also plans to move its tax residence to the United Kingdom, its country...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

DNA; SRNG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.) Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 18, 2022

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNA; SRNG) (f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Owlet between May 11, 2021, and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dna.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

National Cooperative Bank Announces Casey Fannon As Acting CEO

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products and services to cooperatives, their members, and socially responsible organizations nationwide, announces Casey Fannon as Acting Chief Executive Officer. "With the sudden passing of Chuck Snyder, NCB's CEO of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Li-Cycle Partners With Arrival To Advance EV Battery Recycling

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced a collaboration with Arrival (ARVL) , a global company that is on a mission to make air clean by replacing all vehicles with affordable electric solutions produced by local microfactories.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
70K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy