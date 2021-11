NOTICE Certificate No. 78469 was filed in the office of the County Clerk of DuPage County on November 22, 2021 wherein the business firm of Pleasantly Aggressive located at 432 Prairie Knoll Drive Naperville, IL 60565, was registered; that the true or real name of the person owning the business, with their respective post office address is as follows: Rebecca Malotke-Meslin 432 Prairie Knoll Drive Naperville, IL 60565 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and Official Seal at my office in Wheaton, Illinois this 22nd day of November, A.D 2021. /s/ Jean Kaczmarek DuPage County Clerk Published in Daily Herald Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2021 (4574194) , posted 11/29/2021.

