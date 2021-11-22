ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Scott Reeder — Reasons for thanks always there

By Scott Reeder
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no place more miserable to be on Thanksgiving Day than in a buffet line in a Las Vegas casino. Trust me. I’ve been there. Back when I was single and a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, I found myself new in town and alone on the holiday in...

There is no place more miserable to be on Thanksgiving Day than in a buffet line in a Las Vegas casino. Trust me. I’ve been there. Back when I was single and a reporter for the Las Vegas Sun, I found myself new in town and alone on the holiday in the middle of Sin City.
