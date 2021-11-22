ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Morning Skate: Turn the page

By Dan.Ryan
stanleycupofchowder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell folks, we all wanted the Bruins to come back, and we kind of half got what we wanted, right?. Saturday night’s game in Philadelphia was good stuff. Sunday night’s game at home was an ugly mess....

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

Related
bardown.com

Former Bruin Kevan Miller was spotted in front of TD Garden showing his love for Brad Marchand

Kevan Miller might just take the cake for Brad Marchand’s biggest fan. The former Bruin was spotted in Boston on Wednesday showing support for his old teammate. Miller stood in front of TD Garden with a personalized Marchand sign while also wearing a Marchand jersey. On one side it read, “Honk if you love Marchand”, while the other side said, “Millsy loves Marchand.”
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Curtis Lazar
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brutal Headshot During Kings-Leafs Game.

Another dirty incident in the NHL last night. We saw a pretty brutal headshot during the Toronto Maple Leafs and Los Angeles Kings game. 21 year old rookie Rasmus Kupari of the Kings took out Leafs' foward David Kampf. The play was clearly dirty and Kampf did not return to...
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turn The Page#Calgary
canucksarmy.com

Report: “Don’t expect drastic off-ice changes” with the Vancouver Canucks

Hours after Vancouver Canucks GM met with ownership, news of that meeting is starting to trickle out. From the meeting, no expectations are present for any “drastic off-ice changes,” said TSN’s Darren Dreger. “For the moment, the plan is to remain patient and continue to work with the team and...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
560 The Joe

Panthers Mailbag 11-26-2021

Panthers keep winning and everything you need to know is right here from Doug Plagens, he is ice cold and that is a good thing, Cats are doing it big.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Iginla’s impact; fixing Penguins’ power play

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Jarome Iginla left his mark on the game of hockey and will be honored tonight during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. [Calgary Herald]
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Holland on McDavid, Draisaitl; Ellis week-to-week

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Ken Holland on his dynamic duo — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: “I reflect back on the successes [in Detroit], and obviously it was talent. But there’s also will and determination that is important, that is a difference-maker, and they’ve got it. They bring it. They bring it every day. They’re motivated. They’re committed. They’re determined. They push.” [NHL.com]
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Blue Jackets

Well that was a fun weekend. Detroit was a great host for Saturday, but just like the Wings I had to hit the road. Columbus sits sixth in the tight Metro division with 14 points, which is four behind the Red Wings. However, since they have four games in hand, the Jackets’ 7-5-0 record gives them a higher points percentage than Detroit.
NHL
NHL

Morning Skate Report: Jets vs Oilers

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets are eager to sink their teeth into the first match-up of the season with the Western Conference leading Edmonton Oilers, but Dominic Toninato will be doing so with a few less pearly whites than he's used to having. The forward took a puck up high...
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Rossi back and thriving; 3-on-3 Olympic hockey?

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • After dealing with COVID-19 last season, Marco Rossi is back on the ice and doing very well with the Wild’s AHL affiliate in Iowa. [Daily Faceoff]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy