Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its Winter 2021 Week 6 release, Palace has now prepped another diverse drop from its latest seasonal range. Leading the seventh release is the Drop Shoulder Denim Appliqué Hoodie in a variety...

Robb Report

Noah and Adidas Are Dropping a New Shoe Collab This Week

Adidas and Noah Clothing have a new collaboration dropping soon. After delivering a summer-ready capsule in June, the German sportswear giant and the New York-based label have joined forces to deliver a new apparel and footwear collection for this year’s fall and winter seasons. According to Noah Clothing, the label set out to create a functional, yet wearable capsule that blurs the line between performance and lifestyle for its pieces. The Noah Clothing x Adidas collab is centered around the release of the new low-cut Lab Race and Vintage Runner silhouettes with each pair dropping in two colorways. The first pair is constructed...
coveteur.com

Everything Stylist Leah Abbott Wore This Week

Welcome to Style Diaries, a series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, we are speaking with stylist Leah Abbott. As someone who sees fashion as the ultimate form of personal expression, Abbott is leaning into bright colors and loud silhouettes as she combats the chilly temps of London.
Food Beast

Supreme x Skittles Drops This Week

A few months ago we highlighted the collaboration of Supreme and Skittles, with a fall release date of new branded clothing and candy packets. Hypebeasts now have an exact date to mark on their calendars as the official drop of the Supreme x Skittles collab is this November 26 on the Supreme site. Fans have a host of Skittles branded gear to look forward to, like Skittles packets in Original and Wild Berry, a Letterman Jacket, Sequin Jacket, Fleece, and Castelli-branded cycling top.
hypebeast.com

Autry Is the '80s U.S. Tennis Sneaker Brand That's Making a Comeback

Autry, the American brand that specialized in performance tennis sneakers in the 1980s, is back for Fall/Winter 2021. You may not have heard of Autry, but back in the day it — and its campaigns — progressed the tennis footwear industry, significantly distinguishing its array of shoes from other sneakers of its time as ones that were technical and geared towards professional playing, capable of making you perform better in the sport.
hypebeast.com

SOUND SHOP balansa and Domz Introduce a "Chubby" Cartoon Capsule

South Korean record shop and label SOUND SHOP balansa has enlisted Hong Kong-based graphic designer Domz for a unique collaborative capsule covered in graffiti prints and new cartoons. Domz is best known for his “Casper” character which made its way on a collaborative rug with cashmerepullover. “There are many disturbing...
hypebeast.com

Pharrell's adidas Humanrace Sičhona "Yellow" Drops Today

Pharrell Williams and continue their longstanding partnership with yet another take on one of its newer silhouettes, the Sičhona, this time around releasing it in “Yellow.”. Following on from a “Black” pair that is said to be inspired by Pharrell’s friendship with members of the Dakota tribe, a fall-ready “Burgundy”...
Midland Daily News

Everything is 30% off at Abercrombie & Fitch for Cyber Week

It’s been over a year of wearing sweatpants almost exclusively, so it might be time to invest in some new jeans. Pick up a pair or a few on sale at Abercrombie & Fitch’s Back Friday sale, which is 30% off everything, with free shipping on orders over $75. MyAbercrombie members get early access today, and the sale opens up to everyone starting Nov. 24.
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton's "LV Archives" Socks Set Costs Almost $2K USD

If you’re looking for a rather extravagant stocking filler, look no further than. ‘s “LV Archives” socks set. Centered around various collections and capsules designed by Virgil Abloh and his collaborators, the six-pack of socks reference collections such as the cloud-indebted SS20 presentation, the plushy toy-filled SS21 show, and various other moments throughout the designer’s tenure.
hypebeast.com

Crep Protect Links With DJ Khaled For Limited-Edition Ultimate Box

Crep Protect has teamed up with DJ Khaled for a limited-edition iteration of its popular Ultimate Box sneaker cleaning pack. Entitled “We The Best”, this exclusive capsule sees the music mogul take centre stage on a vibrant red take of the sneaker care brand’s Ultimate Box, which contains eight of its most popular products.
hypebeast.com

Artists Young T and Bugsey Dream of Sneaker Collabs

Nottingham-born artists Young T and Bugsey make their way to Crep Protect‘s Presented By store for the get-to-know sneaker show that see’s celebrities share stories of their favorite kicks. Hot off the release of their latest single ‘Roberto C’, Young T and Bugsey are one of the most promising music...
hypebeast.com

BAIT Launches 'Squid Game' KOKIES Toys and Apparel

Following its Astro Boy collaboration, LA-based label BAIT now teams up with Netflix to produce a series of apparel and KOKIES toys for the popular thriller series Squid Game. The KOKIES figures portray characters in the show including the Young-Hee motion-sensing Doll, Front Man, and Square, Triangle, and Circle guards. The doll figure is slightly larger than the others, and the triangle guards are given mini machineguns that are strapped to the chest. For apparel, Two black hoodies are offered, one bearing graphics of the three KOKIES guard on the front and maze on the back, and the other displaying a Hangul-print BAIT logo, sleeve text, and a playful illustration of the final Squid Game round on the back. To complete the collaborative offering, four T-shirt designs are available in black, grey and white featuring the KOKIES characters and co-branding elements.
hypebeast.com

Balmain’s Latest Sneaker Drop is a Collaboration with Dogpound Gyms

Balmain’s sneaker offering has broadened and diversified in recent years, from its retro-leaning B-Ball to its more futuristically styled B-Runner. But its signature shape is arguably the BBold, a double-strapped style which was introduced last summer. The brand’s latest reworking of the style, though, is something of a curveball: a...
hypebeast.com

CHRONEXT’s New Advent Calendar Is for Watch Connoisseurs

Luxury watch platform CHRONEXT has unveiled its new Advent calendar for 2021 that expands its previous 2020 edition. Crafted from high-quality wood that is coated with black piano lacquer, the calendar features 24 illuminated doors to conceal the collection of luxe watches and a clockwork outline. Behind the doors is a curated selection of timepieces like a limited-edition Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Black Panther, a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Leopard with a diamond setting, a rose gold A. Lange & Söhne Zeitwerk mechanical wristwatch and more. In addition to these highlighted models, the selection also includes other timepieces from Patek Phillipe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet and more.
hypebeast.com

Haroshi and Nexus VII Release Descente ALLTERRAIN Jackets Made With Skateboard Powder

10 years ago, Japanese artist Haroshi began exploring the possibility of recycling skateboards and decided to sand the back graphics down into a powder. He was eventually able to make the powder into clay through strenuous work, but the effect wasn’t quite right. A decade later, when brainstorming collaborations with Nexus VII‘s Tomohiro Konno, the skateboard powder dye idea was finally realized through Nexus VII’s technical expertise.
hypebeast.com

Brain Dead Unveils Its Trippy and Cozy Winter 2021 Collection

Los Angeles-based Brain Dead, which is spearheaded by the designer Kyle Ng, has unveiled its Winter 2021 lookbook ahead of its imminent release. Shot by Will Goodan and staring Mia Kitora Howe as the model, the lookbook takes place in the city but is somehow intimate, or somewhat voyeuristic at times, as it follows Howe around convenience stores, into underground stations, and in other obscure areas of town.
hypebeast.com

XLIM Delivers its Final EP.1 Release With "SYNOPSIS 0.4"

Bursting onto the scene earlier this year, XLIM has developed itself into a standout name coming out of South Korea’s fashion scene. This time around, the fledgling imprint has returned with the final release of its EP.1 series with “SYNOPSIS 0.4.” Developed for the colder weather ahead, the collection features warmer options that continue to develop XLIM’s striking exploration of colors and textures. The concise selection is comprised of a down-padded jacket and vest, beanies, scarves and gloves.
hypebeast.com

Working Class Heroes Ventures Into the Wilderness With Arc’teryx

When it comes to putting clothing to the test, no one quite does it like Working Class Heroes. Whether it’s hitting the lakes with Carhartt WIP or taking Columbia’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection for a spin, the Cumbria-based menswear store certainly knows what’s what. This week sees Working Class Heroes head...
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 LEGO IDEAS Bid Features Colorways Like "Chicago," "Shattered Backboard" and More

Hong Kong-based LEGO creator LEGOTruman and 2A2A have unveiled their LEGO IDEAS bid for the Air Jordan 1. With measurements of five inches tall, 3.4 inches wide and 8.1 inches long, the model uses a total of 286 bricks and utilizes different building techniques to recreate the shape of the classic silhouette. The bid currently also offers a variation of colorways, including “Chicago,” “Top 3,” “Court Purple,” “Shattered Backboard,” “Bred,” “Pine Green” and “University Blue.”
hypebeast.com

Virgil Abloh Defined Hype for an Entire Generation

In 2018, shortly after Virgil Abloh’s debut collection as artistic director for menswear at Louis Vuitton, the designer posted an image of himself to Instagram, standing on the rainbow-colored runway that he had commissioned as a nod to The Wizard of Oz. The caption beneath the post read, simply, “you can do it too…”.
