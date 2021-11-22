Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

Following its Astro Boy collaboration, LA-based label BAIT now teams up with Netflix to produce a series of apparel and KOKIES toys for the popular thriller series Squid Game. The KOKIES figures portray characters in the show including the Young-Hee motion-sensing Doll, Front Man, and Square, Triangle, and Circle guards. The doll figure is slightly larger than the others, and the triangle guards are given mini machineguns that are strapped to the chest. For apparel, Two black hoodies are offered, one bearing graphics of the three KOKIES guard on the front and maze on the back, and the other displaying a Hangul-print BAIT logo, sleeve text, and a playful illustration of the final Squid Game round on the back. To complete the collaborative offering, four T-shirt designs are available in black, grey and white featuring the KOKIES characters and co-branding elements.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO