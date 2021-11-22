ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Will Rittenhouse verdict affect open carry laws in Illinois?

By Jake Griffin
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois is one of just three states that flatly ban gun owners from openly carrying their weapons, and advocates on both sides of the gun debate don't expect Friday's not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case to change that. "To get open carry passed here, I'll be eating...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 118

commonsense
7d ago

“Open carry” laws are merely recognizing an American citizen’s Constitutional Right. Any laws created to restrict that Right are Unconstitutional infringement!

Reply(15)
54
Mark Matthews
7d ago

And let’s all forget those rioters who were involved were convicted felons. And let’s forget that one of those convicted felons had a handgun he pointed at Kyle. But hey, had Kyle not brought the rifle, maybe “those innocent men” would not have hurt anyone else. Right?

Reply
16
Clay Bennett
7d ago

it's time to vote all these people out of office, and get some God fearing people in.

Reply
34
Related
Daily Herald

NOTICE Certificate No. 78469 w...

NOTICE Certificate No. 78469 was filed in the office of the County Clerk of DuPage County on November 22, 2021 wherein the business firm of Pleasantly Aggressive located at 432 Prairie Knoll Drive Naperville, IL 60565, was registered; that the true or real name of the person owning the business, with their respective post office address is as follows: Rebecca Malotke-Meslin 432 Prairie Knoll Drive Naperville, IL 60565 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and Official Seal at my office in Wheaton, Illinois this 22nd day of November, A.D 2021. /s/ Jean Kaczmarek DuPage County Clerk Published in Daily Herald Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 2021 (4574194) , posted 11/29/2021.
WHEATON, IL
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK C...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS COUNTY DEPARTMENT - CHANCERY DIVISION U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR TRUMAN 2016 SC6 TITLE TRUST Plaintiff, -v.- MARGARET MATKOWSKA AKA MARGARET MATOWSKA, JOZEF MEDYK, INVERLAKE HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION, INVERNESS SHORES ASSOCIATION Defendants 2018CH16142 1320 DUNHEATH DR. INVERNESS, IL 60010 NOTICE OF SALE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered in the above cause on September 21, 2021, an agent for The Judicial Sales Corporation, will at 10:30 AM on December 27, 2021, at The Judicial Sales Corporation, One South Wacker Drive, CHICAGO, IL, 60606, sell at a public sale to the highest bidder, as set forth below, the following described real estate: Commonly known as 1320 DUNHEATH DR., INVERNESS, IL 60010 Property Index No. 02-07-202-039-0000 The real estate is improved with a residence. Sale terms: 25% down of the highest bid by certified funds at the close of the sale payable to The Judicial Sales Corporation. No third party checks will be accepted. The balance, including the Judicial Sale fee for the Abandoned Residential Property Municipality Relief Fund, which is calculated on residential real estate at the rate of $1 for each $1,000 or fraction thereof of the amount paid by the purchaser not to exceed $300, in certified funds/or wire transfer, is due within twenty-four (24) hours. No fee shall be paid by the mortgagee acquiring the residential real estate pursuant to its credit bid at the sale or by any mortgagee, judgment creditor, or other lienor acquiring the residential real estate whose rights in and to the residential real estate arose prior to the sale. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments, or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in "AS IS" condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the amount bid, the purchaser will receive a Certificate of Sale that will entitle the purchaser to a deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection and plaintiff makes no representation as to the condition of the property. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee, shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. You will need a photo identification issued by a government agency (driver's license, passport, etc.) in order to gain entry into our building and the foreclosure sale room in Cook County and the same identification for sales held at other county venues where The Judicial Sales Corporation conducts foreclosure sales. For information, examine the court file, CODILIS & ASSOCIATES, P.C. Plaintiff's Attorneys, 15W030 NORTH FRONTAGE ROAD, SUITE 100, BURR RIDGE, IL, 60527 (630) 794-9876 THE JUDICIAL SALES CORPORATION One South Wacker Drive, 24th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606-4650 (312) 236-SALE You can also visit The Judicial Sales Corporation at www.tjsc.com for a 7 day status report of pending sales. CODILIS & ASSOCIATES, P.C. 15W030 NORTH FRONTAGE ROAD, SUITE 100 BURR RIDGE IL, 60527 630-794-5300 E-Mail: pleadings@il.cslegal.com Attorney File No. 14-20-03264 Attorney ARDC No. 00468002 Attorney Code. 21762 Case Number: 2018CH16142 TJSC#: 41-2576 NOTE: Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are advised that Plaintiff's attorney is deemed to be a debt collector attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Case # 2018CH16142 I3181970 (4573988) , posted 11/29/2021.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Jailed former president of ex-Soviet Georgia faces court

TBILISI, Georgia -- The imprisoned former president of ex-Soviet republic Georgia appeared in court Monday on charges of abuse of office, proceedings that triggered scuffles between his supporters and police. Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as president in 2008-13, left Georgia for Ukraine after the end of his second term and...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Herald

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON -- Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad. And in the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Hawaii State
City
Tennessee, IL
Daily Herald

Illinois Tollway's $20 million toll-collecting machines are now collecting dust

In roughly four years, a fleet of over 100 automatic payment machines along the Illinois tollway has sunk from essential tools to expensive white elephants. The machines' short but eventful lifetimes span two different tollway administrations under former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Their price tag is more than $20 million, split between purchase and maintenance costs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
131K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy