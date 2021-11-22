ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanDuel, Genius Sports Expand Partnership for NFL Products

By Eben Novy-Williams
 7 days ago
FanDuel , the largest online sportsbook in the U.S., is expanding its relationship with Genius Sports to include access to official National Football League gambling products.

All of the NFL ’s official sports betting partners have committed to buying official data from Genius Sports, and FanDuel is the latest to finalize that setup with the London-based firm. Under the agreement, FanDuel will have access to the official NFL feed, media content and advertising inventory on league-owned digital properties like the NFL website and app.

These deals are critical for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI ), which paid a hefty price to become the NFL’s exclusive sports betting data provider—including cash and hundreds of millions worth of Genius stock. The company is hoping that being the gatekeeper to official data from the country’s most popular sports league will also help it expand other parts of its business.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our product and the data opportunities gained via this agreement help FanDuel achieve that objective,” FanDuel general manager Niall Connell said in a statement.

Terms of the agreement weren’t provided.

In addition to the NFL part of the deal, FanDuel will have access to a host of other Genius products, including those surrounding official data from NASCAR, the English Premier League, and LigaMX.

In April the NFL announced a trio of sports betting partners—Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel—and has since added a second tier with Fox Bet, BetMGM, WynnBet and PointsBet. All of those companies have committed to buying official NFL data through Genius. The firm will also likely ink partnerships with sportsbooks that want official NFL data without also paying for a commercial deal with the league.

FanDuel is owned by Flutter Entertainment (LSE: FLTR ), an Irish holding company whose other gambling brands include Paddy Power, Betfair, PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker.

Sportico

NFL, St. Louis Agree to $790 Million Settlement for Rams Relo Suit

The four-year litigation between the NFL and St. Louis over the Rams’ relocation is near resolution. The St. Louis Dispatch reported on Wednesday that the parties have agreed to a $790 million settlement following a mediation session. St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Christopher McGraugh, who would preside over a trial scheduled to start on Jan. 10, 2022, will need to approve a settlement before the litigation is removed from the docket. A settlement has long been the most likely outcome. Once the NFL failed to convince Missouri courts to dismiss the lawsuit, the case became more threatening to league executives and...
NFL
