Bitcoin Association Joins The Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA) As An Associate Member To Support The Growth Of BSV In Asia

After plunging by over 8 per cent within a span of a few hours on Friday to the $54,000 mark, bitcoin has surged on Monday to above $58,000.BTC is up by about 7 per cent in the last 24 hours and is almost equal to its price a week earlier, despite the flash crash on Friday that took out nearly 9 per cent of the overall crypto market within a span of a few hours.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (sol) and Cardano (ada) have all grown by over 6 per cent in the last 24 hours.The overall crypto market...

STOCKS ・ 46 MINUTES AGO