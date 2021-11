No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle accident in Jefferson on Tuesday. An officer with the Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene in the 1200 block of North Elm Street at approximately 5:40 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Kim Hill of Jefferson was southbound in the inside lane of North Elm in a 2002 Ford Ranger. Hill allegedly did not yield to oncoming traffic and negotiated a left turn, striking a northbound 2007 Dodge Charger driven by Kaine Herrington of Fort Dodge. The collision pushed the Hill Ranger into a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van, driven by Stephanie Bailey of Churdan, that was sitting in a driveway waiting for traffic to pass. Hill was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO